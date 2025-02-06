Portable went online to share several pictures from his bar and asked God to intervene on his behalf via his lengthy post

Recall that the street act had earlier caused a lot of drama online after he lambasted Olamide for picking Asake over him

The new post saw Portable's bar look a bit demolished, as he paired it up with a government document

Nigerian singer and label boss, Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, better known as Portable has gone on social media to cry out over his bar - Odogwu.

The singer, who trended on February 5, 2025, for calling out Olamide, the Nigerian rapper who propelled him to the limelight by giving him a verse on his breakout song, Zazu, is back online with a devastating post.

In a new development, Portable informed is fans online that his uncompleted hotel and new building have been sealed. He stated that some government officials had come to raid his bar and took over 20 people with them.

Portable wrote:

"I believe in Eledumare Nobody can fall me Ọmọ Olohun 🙏They pack everybody. They took more than 20 people both Artist and customers and they pack Cars and bikes including peoples phone and jb. All the people that came for help they pack them and they seal my new uncompleted building and hotel. why ..in my home town and we no follow them fight …pack all the drink that we are selling at ODOWGU bar and food..WHY."

"Government should please look into this …I am using here to book events and shows not only drink..I am promoting people and helping people here…make Government ask I put light for everywhere and before government come for road repair na me call them to help us ..why will they do that at my property that I am using to feed my family…them later come attack me at where I dey but God pass them."

See the post below:

How fans reacted to portable's post

Read some reactions below:

@oracleking001:

"Because u no get sense don't u know u have plenty enemies but ur cho cho too much alot of ur enemies working underground to destroy u no be everything be cruise learn how to be classic and stay lowkey ire ooo."

@ifeoluwa5:

"This gist never complete if you never do video to express yourself."

@aje.entertainment001:

"I think theres a permit he need to obtain that he has not taking."

@cici_opeyemi1:

"Queen Dami head strong😂😂, I sight you."

@massmediaforum:

"Fela Anikulapo Kuti also went through this phase, stay strong fam!"

@team_abel:

"Everyone should be upset by this because if they can do this to him, they can do this to you. This is why this concerns all citizens of Nigeria."

@gunnerbwy2:

"You have been busy since the Grammy award fighting people that are not fighting you. Instead of you to mind your business."

Portable celebrates Skepta for not ripping him

Legit.ng earlier reported that Portable went online to announce that he received his revenue from his collaboration with Skepta.

Recall that in March 2024, the street crooner collaborated with international act Skepta to birth the 'Tony Montana' song.

In a post, Zazu was sighted raining accolades on Skepta for not ripping him off or cheating him.

