Ashabi Simple Dragged as She Joins Shade Seen Challenge Amid Portable vs Govt Drama: "Iyawo Temu"
- One of Portable's women Ashabi Simple is getting dragged online after joining a viral TikTok Challenge
- The new viral challenge is called 'Shade Seen' and many on the platform have jumped on it too, sharing hilarious captions
- Ashabi simple's caption for the post had fans reacting in several ways as they slammed he rover her relationship with singer Portable
Ashabi Simple made headlines after she hopped on the viral TikTok challenge dubbed "All Shades Seen".
The actress took to social media, where she shared her take on the 'Shade Seen' challenge, but her caption triggered more reactions on social media, as they dragged her over her relationship with label boss and Afro-wahala singer Portable Zazu, whose real name is Habeeb Okikiola.
In the said caption, Ashabi wrote:
"Shade seen but na who get 10 years expeirnce and counting in rpely i go reply."
JP2025: Priscilla unveils her new Muslim name after Tanzanian wedding, amazes fans: "Most beautiful"
See her post below:
Ashabi's post came amid Portable's trouble with some government officials who had gone to seal his bar, uncompleted building and hotel. The singer has been sharing emotional posts online, ad his most recent one saw him shedding tears.
How peeps reacted to Ashabi's post
Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:
@BEL’S COOKERY 🍝🍲🍗🍟:
"Ahh she for no do this challenge o 😭 comment section na war 😂😂."
@OLAYEMI🥰😍 said:
"Weere lenu Iyawo Temu."
@ADEDOLAPO said:
"I’m not saying you people shouldn’t insult her o , but if you’re still single pls dnt insult her o cos you don’t know what the future holds for you too . No be everybody go marry."
@DAMMY09 said:
"This is my 10yrs in marriage and still counting in inshallah, ur home is unshakable inshallah my mentor ♥️♥️."
@Sexywealthy reacted:
"Shades seen but na who then won carry go American I go reply."
@Itsy bitsy spider 🕷:
"Shades seen but na who no born for Werey because of fame i go reply."
@Karat heart💛🧡💝 said:
"Shades seen but na who dem postrate for her parent marry I go reply."
@Pretty🌹🦋:
"U for no use this caption o 😂😂 see as werey full your comment section."
Portable drags Ashabi after she shaded him
Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian singer Portable responded to critics over his plan to travel with his wife, Bewaji, to the UK.
The music star gave his reason for prioritising Bewaji among the other numerous women in his life.
Portable also shared screenshots of his chat with his baby mama Ashabi, showing how he scolded her for coming after his wife.
