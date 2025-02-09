Mercy Chinwo has shared more videos from her ministration at Pastor Jerry Eze's NSPPD prayer crusade in Lagos

A recent caption she added to one of the videos has, however, stirred reactions from her fans and supporters

Mercy Chinwo's message comes amid her ongoing drama with her former manager and label boss Eezee Tee

Gospel singer Mercy Chinwo recently shared more videos from her ministration at Pastor Jerry Eze's NSPPD prayer crusade at Tafawa Balewa Square on Friday, February 7 in Lagos.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Mercy Chinwo was one of the popular gospel artists who headlined the event that witnessed a massive turnout.

The likes of Nathaniel Bassey, BBNaija stars Mercy Eke and Nelly also attended the event.

A few days after the crusade, Chinwo has been sharing highlights from her ministration at the Lagos NSPPD prayer crusade.

On Sunday, February 9, the mother of one shared another video from her ministration.

In a caption of the video, Chinwo stated that she was completely dependent on Jesus Christ. She added that one with God is a majority.

Her caption read:

"Who else can I completely depend on, if not You, Jesus? Our confidence lies in the truth that Your plans for us are good, not evil. With God, we are always in the majority.

Watch the video Mercy Chinwo shared below:

Below is another video Mercy Chinwo shared, including a clip of her and her husband exchanging pleasantries with Nathaniel Bassey at NSPPD crusade in Lagos:

In related news, Mercy Chinwo has been involved in a social media drama with her former label boss Eezee Tee.

Legit.ng recently reported that Mercy Chinwo's lawyer shared an update on the ongoing settlement process between the gospel singer and her former boss Eezee Tee.

Reactions trail Mercy Chinwo's video, caption

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the post as many of her fans continued to defend her. Read them below:

officialnaomee commented:

"We celebrate you, Woman of God! God will keep taking you higher.."

creators_kit_naija said:

"You won cancel who God don approve???? Dey okay."

charmingrosy reacted:

@mercychinwo we love you so much. Those talking about you don’t even stream your songs. We love you more now than before. I laugh when a lot of them keep saying you came out first on social media. Not knowing that you only came out to clarify the allegations raised against you. Keep Soaring dear, God is with you."

officialnifferscreations said:

"The only voice that voiced their voice the one God created with everything beautiful. 20 years contract for still no reach them ooo. Most wanted 001."

atasiestella29 said:

"People watching it now will not get the exact feeling we had live at the conference, the feeling was different, one could feel the Holy Spirit at work,"

MC Orobo blasts VDM over Mercy Chinwo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that MC Orobo came for VDM after he criticised Mercy Chinwo in a viral video.

MC Orobo advised VDM to get more knowledge on what was the issue between Chinwo and Eezee Tee before intervening.

"VDM is selective that I know very well. His major problem is church I can tell you that for free," a netizen said.

