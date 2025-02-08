Mercy Chinwo's lawyer has shared an update on the ongoing settlement process between the singer and her former manager Eezee Tee

Mercy Chinwo's lawyer also clapped back at Stephen Akintayo, who had initially announced himself as a mediator between the singer and Eezee Tee

The gospel singer's lawyer's response to Stephen Akintayo has further stirred up reactions from Nigerians

Pelumi Olajengbesi, a legal representative for gospel singer Mercy Chinwo, shared an update on the ongoing settlement process between her client and her former manager, Eezee Tee, on Friday, February 7.

Chinwo's lawyer in a statement also appreciated entrepreneur Stephen Akintayo for his concern and efforts toward mediation between his client and her former manager.

Mercy Chinwo’s lawyer berates Stephen Akintayo amid singer and Eezee Tee's drama. Credit: mercychinwo/eezeetee/stephenakintayo.

According to the legal practitioner, concrete steps are being taken toward a final resolution between Chinwo and Eezee Tee.

"The parties are genuinely committed to a settlement and have met through their lawyers. By God’s grace, we are confident that a resolution will be reached soon. I am open to providing you more update, but not on social media," the lawyer said.

"While you graciously extended an invitation for mediation via Instagram, accompanied by a thoughtful follow-up video with one of the parties, several other eminent individuals have also reached out privately to facilitate the process. The legal representatives have met and we are now in the process of formalizing the understanding between the parties.

"Please also take comfort in knowing that, despite your concerns about how messy things may seem, Minister Mercy is navigating this situation with grace and confidence in God," the lawyer added.

Stephen Akintayo's resolution style criticised

Chinwo's legal representative also advised Akintayo to take a step back and reflect on the elementary rules of a mediator.

"It may be beneficial to use AI tools or refer to elementary mediation texts to reassess how you’ve engaged with this matter," he advised.

The lawyer singled out some comments in a recent statement Akintayo released, in which he disclosed Chinwo failed to turn up for a meeting with Eezee.

“Those encouraging @mercychinwo not to listen to anyone do not have their names dragged daily on social media. It’s Mercy’s name and reputation on the line, not that of the counselors.” and several others—are highly inappropriate and against basic rules of mediation. I hope you are open to constructive feedback," Chinwo lawyer said.

The lawyer also suggested that Akintayo should not have announced himself as a mediator on social media.

In related news, social media critic VDM also intervened in Mercy Chinwo and Eezee Tee's fight while vowing to investigate the matter.

Read Mercy Chinwo's lawyer update on her reconciliation with Eezee Tee below:

Reactions to Mercy Chinwo's lawyer's update

Read the comments below:

ameh7383 wrote:

"Thanks so much barrister. From that his post is a clear indication that he is supporting eezee, he is not neutral, a mediator must not have favourite."

loluadeyemi commented:

"Thank you for the swift and concise response. You want to mediate with ego and authority? Shocking things to se!"

itz_sammy_o reacted:

"@stephenakintayo was sounding Asif the peace and mediation was resident within him to broker."

lamosivibes commented:

"From his post he already made his stance known . Mercy should never agree to meet with them. She can do it with someone else who is neutral in this case, not someone who is already showing bias."

Late Sammie Okposo speaks about Eezee Tee

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Mercy Chinwo's former manager shared an old video of the late Sammie Okposo and Frank Edwards speaking about him.

Okposo and Edwards described Eezee Tee as a good man in separate comments.

Edwards also shared Eezee Tee's role in his career growth.

