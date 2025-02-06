Mercy Chinwo's former manager and label boss Eezee Tee has returned to social media amid his ongoing scuffle with the gospel singer

Eezee Tee shared a meme about church and wicked people on his Instastory as his exchange with Mercy Chinwo remains a topic online

While Eezee Tee didn't direct the meme at anyone, social media users are reading meanings to the post

Gospel music executive Ezekiel Thankgod better known as Eezee Tee, has returned to social media amid his ongoing drama with his former artiste Mercy Chinwo.

Recall that Chinwo and Eezee Tee made headlines with their exchanges that saw the gospel singer making allegations against her former label boss and manager.

Eezee Tee shares meme about church and wicked people. Credit: eezeetee1/mercychinwo

Eezee in response had claimed that Chinwo actively sought to be signed to his record label, EeZee Conceptz, before their eventual contractal agreement.

Eezee Tee’s team stated that the gospel singer made deliberate efforts to secure a deal with the label, enlisting the help of several individuals to facilitate the process.

While the duo are yet to publicly settle their difference, social media critic Verydarkman aka VDM intervened while vowing to investigate the issue.

VDM who appeared to have thrown his weight behind Eezee repeatedly called out Chinwo while asking her to respond to his questions.

Eezee Tee shares meme

The music executive in a now-deleted post which he shared on his Instastory uploaded a meme of two men on a bike carrying a water tank over their heads.

A caption on the meme read church and wicked people.

Reactions trail Eezee Tee's meme

Legit.ng captured some of the comments as netizens continued to pick sides between Eezee Tee and Mercy Chinwo. Read the reactions below:

t.o.n.i.y.a said:

"Mercy could have let all this slide and settle amicably, this will really affect her career."

eric_gentle1 reacted:

"No cap!!! Na why i dey always tell over religious people may them avoid me."

_foreverwinnie_ commented:

"Na you even be people spiritual daddy so who is the shade for?

youngcabraofficial said:

"Not even cos of the issue with mercy but this is nothing but a perfect truth church people no clean reach me."

classykingscollectiblesbackup reacted:

"The distraction has been subdued already! It’s obvious he wants to distract Mercy for this Friday’s event… we know more than that! Funny thing is no one can distract me from the love of Christ. The only perfect person is Christ! Every other remains a work in progress."

"It shows he isn't even anything close to being born again. Since he went to VDM to cast her name and it didn't work. She didn't reply them, it has really pained their entire group."

Mercy Chinwo to sing at NSPPD crusade

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Mercy Chinwo was named among gospel artistes to perform at Pastor Jerry Eze's NSPPD crusade.

The crusade is scheduled to take place at the Tafawa Balewa Square in Lagos.

Reacting, some netizens urged Mercy to clear her name before her ministration at the event.

