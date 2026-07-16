Former Miss Universe Nigeria Chidimma Adetshina returned to a South African court as her legal battle over a deportation case continues

She is challenging claims about her immigration status while authorities push for her removal from the country

The latest court proceedings could prove crucial in determining the next phase of the high-profile case

Former Miss Universe Nigeria, Chidimma Adetshina, returned to the Cape Town Regional Court on Thursday, July 16, 2026, as she continued her legal battle against deportation after being arrested for allegedly living in South Africa illegally.

Proceedings resumed shortly after 2 pm, where Adetshina was expected to submit an affidavit outlining the steps she says she has taken to regularise her immigration status.

Former beauty queen Chidimma Adetshina heads to court over deportation dispute. Credit: @chichivaenessa

Source: Instagram

According to eNCA reporter Nobesuthu Hejana, the affidavit forms part of her effort to challenge the Department of Home Affairs’ deportation case.

Adetshina was arrested on June 6 and first appeared in court on June 9. She was released on warning while the matter was postponed to allow the legal process to continue.

The Department of Home Affairs alleges that Adetshina and her minor son were living in South Africa without lawful immigration status and is seeking her deportation through the courts.

Court documents previously filed by immigration officials claim that authorities believe Adetshina entered South Africa while prohibited from doing so.

Watch the video of Chidimma Adetshina in court:

Nigerians react to Chidimma Adetshina's case

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

adaigwe__ said:

"lol all of you talking about what shes still doing there…forget her name, that place is more of her root than Nigeria. Her mom is from there, she was born and breed there. Won’t be easy just leaving 😊. I completely understand her love for the country."

rannzy said:

"People who say, ' Is she still there? ' make I give u instance, it's simple just as Trump cancelling or trying to cancel birthright citizenship, would u not put up a fight? Of as a black who's an American citizen, Trump comes and says you are NOT Cus of his low-key hate towards some group of people, U NO GO FIGHT to prove your citizenship if u can??? Na em she dey do so, be nice and support her. All of these are a little too much for a girl her age. No one should go through what she's going through ATM. Be nice, PLS."

official_king_c_42 said:

"Wetin miss Nigeria dey do for South Africa.."

blessing5803 said:

"Better come back make those pple no do you dirty ohhh."

its_feranmii said:

"Girl is it by force?? Even if she wins how will she be safe ??"

Chidimma Adetshina and her son face deportation over allegediIllegal stay in Cape Town. Photo credit@chichi_vanessa

Source: Instagram

Chidimma Adetshina dazzles in Miss Universe outfits

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Miss Universe beauty pageant might have come and gone, but the memories remained fresh in the minds of some netizens.

Nigeria's representative at the competition, Chidimma Adetshina, proved her mettle and delivered as the first runner-up.

During the competition, she rocked some dazzling outfits, which made her a cynosure of eyes and one of the most talked-about contestants.

Source: Legit.ng