A Nigerian doctor in the United States has described Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK)'s expulsion of the female student as a hasty conclusion

While noting that the lecturer was also at fault, he strongly advocated for a reconsideration of the expulsion decision

The doctor further shared four key takeaways from the viral UNIZIK incident which is a hot topic on social media

A US-based doctor, Prince Daniel Ochu, has faulted UNIZIK's expulsion of female student Goddy-Mbakwe Chimamaka Precious, describing it as a hasty conclusion lacking due diligence and proper consideration.

Doctor Daniel wondered which persons made up the school's disciplinary panel that oversaw the investigation of the incident and condemned the release of Precious' academic record, tagging it a breach of privacy and calling for an investigation into it.

Doctor Prince Daniel Ochu noted that UNIZIK expulsion of Precious was a hasty conclusion. Photo Credit: Prince Daniel Ochu, Chukwudi Michael Okoye, Lara Wise

Doctor Daniel, in a lengthy Facebook post, faulted the UNIZIK lecturer involved in the incident, Dr Chukwuma Michael Okoye, for touching the female student. He said the lecturer's approach was wrong.

He cited an example to buttress his position on the incident.

"...From my exposure and understanding, it is inappropriate to touch another person without their consent. A lecturer has no fundamental right to lay hands on a student. A simple, "Excuse me, let me pass," would have sufficed.

"Let me illustrate this point with an example: One day, a driver hit another person’s car and attempted to flee. The car’s owner held him back to prevent his escape. However, when the police arrived, they arrested the owner of the damaged car for unlawful restraint.

"Surprising, right? I was shocked too. But I later learned that the correct course of action would have been to take down the fleeing car’s plate number, capture photos or videos of the incident, and report it to the police without physically restraining anyone. The same principle applies here: touching someone without consent is not just inappropriate but legally questionable..."

Doctor begs UNIZIK for expelled student

The medical practitioner further appealed to UNIZIK to reconsider its expulsion decision and suggested that a one-year suspension would be a fairer punishment. He highlighted four lessons to be learnt from the incident:

"Key Takeaways from This Incident:

"✅Nigerian lecturers should learn to manage their stress levels to prevent overreactions that could ruin students’ lives.

"✅Students must understand that respect for elders remains a golden standard regardless of their youthful energy.

"✅Unizik should temper justice with mercy by reducing the student’s expulsion to a one-year suspension.

"✅Discipline should correct, not destroy. Let’s create a more balanced and understanding academic environment."

UNIZIK expulsion decision sparks conversation

Adeyemor Adesojir said:

"Rest, university education is not only about certificates, it's a place where morals and culture is transferred to generations . That lady's attitude is absolutely irrational and doesn't represent the standard of the university environment. She must pay the price for others to learn. Deterrent must be served for others to learn."

Onuoha Munachimso said:

"90% of tertiary institution certificates in Nigeria do have this quote attached to it "worthy in learning, worthy in character" in other words, universities expects their graduands to portray worthy character in labour markets as a dignity to the school.

"So supporting a moron in whatever angle is absurd. If the lecturer were to be your father, will you see it in this your perspective."

Desire Zita said:

"When an elderly person sees truth and decides to cover it ,is a sin.

"The lecturer supposed to follow another way because a student her parents sent to school is doing a video.oga fear God .if your point of view in this case is okay by you,sir I wish you the same thing."

Chinelo Ozurumba said:

"Doc the lecturer is not faulty any where, he just tapped her to make way for him to pass, this is Africa and we have culture, if that's oyibo culture is not ours, that a man old enough to be her father tapped her to make way for him to pass made the man faulty is unacceptable in all moral standard sir. Did you see her teeth on the man's arm? No fear, She deserves what she got."

Chinazor Success said:

"Ana akonu, it's easier to narrate stories like this when you are not the one wearing the shoes.defendant of the brethren Weldon."

Sunji Victor said:

"You all are forming opinions outside jurisdiction, information and obligations.

"The school invited both parties, heard them and took a standing.

"All aggrieved people can open a university and admit her."

Ex-NANS president criticises UNIZIK for expelling student

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a former president of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) had demanded justice for the expelled UNIZIK student.

The comrade maintained that the viral incident involved misbehaviour between two adults, and it was wrong to punish only the female student.

He shared a video from the incident he claimed was edited out and accused the lecturer of assaulting the female student.

