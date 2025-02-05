Soso Soberekon, one of Davido's associates has showed that he also has some cool cash with a video he shared online

In the clip, he was at a bank to withdraw millions of dollars and the amount written on the teller was also flaunted

After getting home, he kept the money in a designer bag and his action sparked reactions among fans online

Businessman and Davido's associate Soso Soberekon, has showed off the dollars he went to withdrawal at the bank after Wizkid was seen counting money in a viral video.

In one of the videos shared on his Instagram story, he was at a financial institution to collect the dollars.

Soso Soberekon visits the bank for transaction. Photo credit@sososoberekon/@davido/@wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

The sum of $3million was written on the teller he was filling at the bank, and he ensured that the camera captured the amount he wrote. The date he went for the transaction was also showed in the recording.

Soso Soberekon, who was sprayed N100 at a nightclub had his a designer bag hanging across his shoulder.

Soso Soberekon shows off dollars collected

In another video which was recorded after he got home, he sent someone to bring the bag of money for him while he was in the living room.

Soso Soberekon flaunted the bundles of dollars he earlier went to withdrew from the bank. Not only that, he also showed off the designer bag which had the dollars he went to collect.

According to reports, the bag he kept the dollars reportedly cost almost N3 million.

Recall that Soso Soberekon loves showing off at every given opportunity. He was seen a few months ago at Pastor Tobi Adegboyega's birthday spraying bundles of dollar at the event.

See the post here:

Nigerians react to Soso Soberekon's video

Netizens reacted to the video of the businessman and how he showed off money. Here are some of the comments below:

@mufasa_usd:

"Na men dey roll with davido , na mumu dey roll with wizkid eg samklef, fool at 40."

@garmaway:

"30BG no be anybody mate."

@kyda_xx:

"Lamba por, carry another teller write your actual amount baba."

@standing_33:

"If e don do finish, make e pick another teller fill correct amount e wan withdraw."

@tycoonautos:

"You forget add say e just buy rolls Royce ? Soso wan give them headache."

@alexdiorogram:

"Wizkid show him own off him get money. As Soso na Davido person post him own na show off make Ogun kill wizkid and him fans join."

@diamondshizy:

"Go buy a billion naira car and stop the cap we go no say you get money no be to fill teller."

@destem32:

"Poor people always showing off. I don't think world rich men can ever do this."

Soso Soberekon hails Davido

Legit.ng had reported that the businessman gave Davido a new name amid his beef with his colleague Wizkid.

In a viral post, Soberekon referred to Davido as the most influential brand in Africa and the most endorsed artist.

Wizkid's fans, however, took to the comment section to react to the claims as they shared their views about Davido's recent endorsements.

Source: Legit.ng