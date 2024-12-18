Lil Smart has shared an update about his case with Naira Marley and Zinoleesky, whom he claimed had bullied him

In the video shared on his Instagram page, he noted that he has enough evidence about the two of them

He stated that it wasn't the first time or their third that he will be bullied by the two of them and called on his fans to help

Nigerian entertainer Idowu Emmanuel, better known as Lil Smart, has shared an update about the bullying allegation against Azeez Fashola, aka Naira Marley and his former record label mate, Oniyide Azeez, also known as Zinoleesky.

Legit.ng had reported that Lil Smart had cried out that Naira Marley and Zinoleesky wanted to kidnap him.

In a new development, Lil Smart said he was in Abuja, and he had written as a petition to the police about his case.

The dancer disclosed that it was not the first or third time that he had been bullied by Zinoleesky and his boss. However, he didn't have enough evidence then to nail them.

He added that he now has enough evidence against the two of them.

Lil Smart appreciates VDM

In the recording, Lil Smart thanked social media activist, Martins Vincent Otse, aka Verydarkman for his assistance.

He said that he has followed all the advice the TikToker gave him about his case. The entertainer claimed that he had worked with Naira Marley for more than five years, and he was not promoted.

Lil Smart shares his state

The dancer, who wished to be like Burna Boy, further revealed that he was on choke hold as he has running around since he got to Abuja.

He noted that he had to fly his witness to see the police. The young also disclosed that he hopes he gets justice and that the singers were not too big to be punished for their crime.

See the video here:

What fans said about Lil Smart's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the video. Here are some of the comments below:

@presh_bby10:

"May God protect u."

@1_officialboyd_:

"Stay safe."

@temple_kiss:

"God will keep protecting you my Brr, stand strong."

@justsaykobena:

"You no serious you still dey use filter."

@mr_sacys:

"I dey here oh."

@0luwatobii:

"E don run VDM street nothing e fit do."

@allie_oyindamola:

"He is speaking out now, but y’all with paid comments are trying to shut him up… May God protect you bro…. God be with you and we will be here to say he spoke out.. all the comments enabling bullying will brought to book by the creator himself.. Stay safe."

@dopejay_gram:

"Justice."

Lil Smart calls out Zinoleesky

Previously, Legit.ng had reported that popular dancer, Lil Smart, had shared his grievance with Zinoleesky.

Lil Smart expressed his readiness to enter a boxing ring with Zinoleesky for them to settle their differences.

He claimed that Zinoleesky had allegedly sent people to beat him up at home.

