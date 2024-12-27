Dancer Lil Smart has broken his silence amid the criticisms Verydarkman has been facing after he claimed money was stolen from his NGO account

Recall that VDM had accused VDM of threatening to harm him amid his case with Naira Marley and Zinoleesky

Lil Smart, in a recent post via his Instastory, seemingly threw shades at the social media critic while suggesting that God was fighting for him

Nigerian dancer Idowu Smart, aka Lil Smart, has finally broken his silence as netizens call out social media critic Vincent Otse, aka Verydarkman (VDM), following his claim about how N180 million was stolen from his NGO.

VDM's claim has become a debate on social media spaces, with many Nigerians finding it hard to believe him.

Lil Smart throws shades as VDM trends. Credit: lilsmart/verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

Lil Smart, who recently accused VDM of oppression in a recent post via his Instastory, threw shades as he shared how God tends to fight for the oppressed.

"God doesn't leave his people. This is not my fight but God fight for the oppressed and helpless and God never loses. So if you think God loses a battle, then you are an enemy of God, You are a Ratel," Lil Smart wrote.

See a screenshot of Lil Smart's post below:

Lil Smart's Instastory post.

Source: Instagram

Nigerians drop comment about Lil Smart

Meanwhile, several Nigerians took to X, formerly Twitter, to drop comments about Lil Smart amid VDM's stolen money. See some of the reactions below:

DatslimMF:

"If VDM is not careful na this lil smart issue go bring am down."

WasaIvie:

"VDM shaa. From saying Lil Smart’s audio is AI generated to missing funds lol."

zeezee0221:

"Lil smart wants to spoil everything for VDM my guy quickly used his manipulative tactics to divert to another issue but this one he did with d NGO won’t work..we must catch d thieves and recover the money. Observation no be crime

Wizkidspokesman:

"If no be ogun weh wan pkai VDM,why him go tell us say 180M lost ? Abi his trying to divert Lil Smart issue about naira maley and Zinoleesky? "

Nigerians dig up details about VDM's website

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that several Nigerians remain in doubt about VDM"s stolen money.

Some shared what they found out about VDM's website.

"Is it a bank app?" a netizen queried.

