Nigerian singer Burna Boy and US star Chloe Bailey have continued to fuel dating rumours on social media

A series of new photos and videos of the two music stars going clubbing in Lagos, Nigeria, made the rounds online

Chloe had Nigerians gushing over them as Burna Boy wore his diamond chain around her neck in viral snaps

Nigerian singer Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, aka Burna Boy, and US singer Chloe Bailey recently went clubbing in Lagos.

Chloe recently arrived in Nigeria and was spotted with Burna Boy on various occasions. New snaps of them having a cosy time at a nightclub made the rounds on the internet.

Fans react to photos and videos of Burna Boy clubbing in Lagos with Chloe Bailey. Photos: @thelagospaparazzi

Source: Instagram

In photos posted on Instagram by @TheLagospaparazzi, The 33-year-old Nigerian singer was seen putting his signature ODG diamond necklace around Chloe’s neck.

The snaps also showed the celebrity duo holding hands and having loved-up moments at a nightclub in Lagos. See the photos below:

More videos of Burna Boy and Chloe dancing together at the club also emerged on social media. In one viral snap, the 26-year-old US singer was seen looking lovingly at Burna as they moved their bodies.

See clips below:

Nigerians react to snaps of Chloe Bailey and Burna Boy at nightclub

The viral photos and videos of Burna Boy with Chloe got several Nigerians talking on social media. Read their comments below:

Amerikanah1:

“That’s a finished woman look 😂😂.”

_prege_:

“The way she’s looking at him, finished woman.”

__jessyumar_:

“E go soon cast, last last na everybody go really chop breakfast .”

Charmsbyanny:

“Steflon will soon release a diss track for her 🌚.”

U.z.o.r.r:

“This girl don love up😂.”

Elloghosa:

“They are two direct opposites lol let’s see how this one ends😂.”

sir_bwight:

“If you don’t look me and hold me like this then I don’t want you.”

t.lolo_:

“That look? Our girl is Goneeeeeee 😂😂😂.”

_oyiza:

“E be like Chloe don forget say na burna sing Everybody go chop breakfast😂.”

Ivie_favorite:

“Burna boy lock up akpi go dey dance? Nice one.”

_oyiza:

“Burna likes them foreign😂😂😍 Odogwu and foreign babes🤝.”

Charmsbyanny:

“Steflon will soon release a diss track for her 😂.”

angeldore:

“She isn’t giving that vibe from my like him I think this is temporary happy Christmas.”

Krypt0_floyd:

“PR he has a new song 😂.”

shakitisisi:

“I like them together. Burna pls, she no be baddie baddie, be kind😢.”

Stefflon Don posts video amid Burna and Chloe rumours

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that British rapper and singer Stephanie Allen, popularly known as Stefflon Don, left Nigerians talking over reports that she shared an old video of herself with award-winning singer Damini Ogulu, also known as Burna Boy.

Stefflon Don, who used to be in a relationship with Burna Boy, was said to have shared an old video of when the City Boy crooner bought her a Rolls Royce for her birthday.

Stefflon Don's video, however, stirred reactions because it surfaced online after the singer was spotted with American singer and actress Chloe Bailey, whom he is now rumoured to be dating, in Lagos.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng