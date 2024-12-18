Singer Chloe Bailey has reacted after it was rumoured that she was in a relationship with Afrobeat singer Burna Boy

The two have been sighted together at different places, and she has even been seen wearing Burna Boy's chain at a point

During an Instagram session, she cleared the air about her relationship with Burna Boy and fans shared their views about it

American singer, Chloe Bailey, has opened up about her relationship with Nigerian singer Ebunoluwa Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy.

Legit.ng had reported that Burna Boy's convoy had welcomed Bailey to Lagos state. They were also sighted at different places during her stay in Lagos state. Fans started speculating that they were in a relationship after seeing them severally together.

Fans react to Chloe Bailey's video. Photo credit@burnaboygram/@chloebailey

Source: Instagram

Reacting to the rumour during an Instagram live session, Bailey bragged about the number of men willing to date her.

She disclosed that she gets a man every week asking her out.

Bailey says she is not in love

Also in the recording, the American singer disclosed that she was not in love with the singer, who was abused by Speed Darlington's lawyer.

While speaking, a fan said he was Bailey's new man.

Reacting to the statement, she mentioned that they can go together if the man can treat her well.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to Bailey's video

Reactions have trailed the video made by the female singer. Here are some of the comments below:

@dahvolee97:

"Every week hmmm."

@de_kings_man_collection:

"Make we no hear say you later get belle for Odogwu."

@enighedgreat:

"Tomorrow she will say they broke her heart."

@man_like_nano:

"No be Ai."

@de_kings_man_collection:

"Wetin akpi go don de plenty."

@meetthatrichard:

"Totostrophe."

@officia_lwisdom:

"She go hear am later."

@trip_snm:

"Odogwu in the mud hewoooo."

Burna Boy goes on date with Bailey

Legit.ng had reported that the Nigerian superstar singer had gone on a dinner date with the American singer.

The American singer had been welcomed to Nigeria by the convoy of the Afrobeat singer.

However, many frowned at the kind of date they went for, they pointed out the error made by the singer.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng