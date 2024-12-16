Burna Boy's ex-lover and British rapper Stefflon Don has allegedly released an old video of her with the Grammy award winner

Stefflon Don's alleged video coincided with trending videos of Burna Boy with American singer and actress Chloe Bailey

Stefflon Don has since been trending on social media, with Nigerians sharing their takes about Burna Boy's ex

British rapper and singer Stephanie Allen, popularly known as Stefflon Don, has left Nigerians talking over reports that she shared an old video of herself with award-winning singer Damini Ogulu, also known as Burna Boy.

Stefflon Don, who used to be in a relationship with Burna Boy, was said to have shared an old video of when the City Boy crooner bought her a Rolls Royce for her birthday.

Stefflon Don reportedly shares an old video of when Burna Boy bought her a car following his rumoured affair with Bailey. Credit: stefflondon/X/benny7gg

Benny, Burna Boy's popular fan on X, formerly Twitter, reshared the report and old video online.

Stefflon Don's video, however, stirred reactions because it surfaced online after the singer was spotted with American singer and actress Chloe Bailey, whom he is now rumoured to be dating, in Lagos.

Watch the old video showing the moment Burna Boy gifted Stefflon Don a Rolls Royce below:

Benny further claimed Stefflon Don posted the old video from last year because Burna Boy flew Chloe Bailey into Nigeria.

See his tweet below:

Netizens react to Stefflon Don's alleged video

Legit.ng captured some of the comments from Nigerian netizens, read them below:

frendzy_:

"Burna try dey patronize home made."

noother__jospo:

"Normal celeb lifestyle."

tonye_promise:

"I never saw this combination coming Chloe Bailey and burna boy Omoh."

princess_starr:

"Stefflon too love Burnboy. She just can’t move on."

darkskinned__choco:

"On her last birthday burna boy bought her a car while this time on her birthday burna bring another girl."

official_djlucianovib:

"Every OS get the same character."

What Stefflon Don said about Jada Kingdom

In a previous report via Legit.ng, the British rapper broke her silence on her beef with Jada Kingdom.

The duo had traded shots at each other, and it was alleged that it was because of Burna Boy.

In an interview, Stefflon said the beef was over and done with, wishing Jada the best.

