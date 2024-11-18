Iyabo Ojo has built her brand as one of the top fashionistas in the industry and she proved it again as she slayed in a gorgeous dress

The stunning outfit had her lover and music executive Paulo Okoye praising her style and brilliance

Several celebs and fans had something to say about her look including fashion designer Veekee James

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo looked adorable as she rocked a black and gold dress in her latest photoshoot.

She glowed in her classy outfit which got her the admiration of her lover Paulo Okoye. The music executive described the movie star as beautiful and classic with brains and swag.

Iyabo Ojo's lover Paulo Okoye admires her in her stunning outfit. Image credit: @paulo2104, @iyaboojofespris

Iyabo's daughter Priscilla and other celebrities including Veekee James and Ibrahim Chatta also hailed her on her Instagram page.

The movie star and Paulo have always supported each other and shared their love online. They have also gotten the commendation of their fans who are mesmerised by the affection they display.

Recall that when media personality Martins Otse, aka Verydarkman (VDM), was dragging Iyabo online over the invite she got for singer David Adeleke aka Davido's wedding, Paulo had to weigh into the issue. He also asked singer Seun Kuti to talk to VDM.

See Iyabo Ojo's outfit below:

Fans, celebs hail Iyabo Ojo

Check out some of the reactions to Iyabo Ojo's outfit below:

@veekee_james:

"So beautiful."

@pauloo2104:

"Classic + Swag + beauty + brain = ? Obimmmmm."

@ibrahimchatta_lordthespis:

"Our dear Queen Mother."

@its.priscy:

"Wow."

@am_tukool:

"I love how she gives haters sleepless nights. Let them go and be questioning their oracle."

@adeolafayehun:

"My beautiful mother!"

@jerrymudiaga:

"Can I like and love this a million times."

@lekutradeproperties:

"Fashion killer indeed, you look gorgeous."

@moyinoluwaolutayo:

"If 'poshness' was a person."

@mary_amour1:

"Chai I am speechless, too beautiful."

Iyabo Ojo hails Paulo Okoye

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Iyabo had expressed gratitude to her partner, Paul Okoye, for standing by her when Verydarkman tackled her online.

The drama that ensued after singer Davido got married to Chioma in Lagos on June 25.

Several dignitaries attended with different time entries on their cards and VDM used it to come for Iyabo whom he felt had a 5 pm invite.

