Yul Edochie is celebrating his senior colleague Chinedu Ikedieze specially as mixed reactions trail the video

The controversial actor was seen in a now-viral clip singing and dancing with the movie star, who also seemed very excited

He shared that he had 'maximum' respect for Chinedu, as they conversed in their native language

Nigerian movie champion, Yul Edochie, who has been shaking social media with his second wife Judy Austin, was seen in a different type of content this time.

Social media users were glad to see Yul Edochie celebrating someone other than his second wife Judy in a recent video that made the rounds on cyberspace.

Yul Edochie and Chinedu Ikedieze dance happily as they communicate in their native language. Credit: @chineduikedieze, @yuledochie

Source: Instagram

The make-believe world professional was seen in a video dancing and rejoicing with his senior colleague Chindeu Ikedieze over an undisclosed victory. Ikedieze seemed very happy about their meeting, which appeared to be on a movie set.

Yul wrote:

"Maximum respect to a senior colleague, Hon. Chinedu Ikedieze."

Watch the interesting video here:

Reactions to Yul's clip with Chinedu Ikedieze

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@Bass Man said:

"Please accept May back as your second wife.. she has learned her lessons. Forgive and forget."

@Hanson Obioma Israel said:

"And one yeye human being like that go dey one corner dey hate the guy just because he made his choice."

@Amuda:

"ur mumu no too much like this? U don pray for ur life finish? Ode. E no suppose better for those people"

@Anthonia Emeziem said:

"Please forgive May and accept her back. She might not know that in the African settings, a man is entitled to as many wives as possible."

@Blessing Ifeanyi said:

"The only thing I take like this isi Aki is that he respects people regardless their sizes and their person. Former Pete Edochie Son."

@Felixo Nwaocha said:

"The only thing I love about you is that you give respect to whom is due, and so others no go chop your own respect."

Yul Edochie advises fans

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, actor Yul Edochie continued to be in the news and one of his posts on social media got his fans talking.

In a post on his Instagram page, the role interpreter advised his fans on what they should do when they encounter chaos.

His advice did not go down well with his fans who rebuked him and asked him to focus on reviving his image.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng