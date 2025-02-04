It appears that Sophia Momodu has snagged a new man as she went on the Real Hosue Wives of Lagos TV show to spill the juicy details to her fans

Some clips from the buzzing show were shared on Davido's baby mama Sophia's social media page, but one stood out

It was the clip where she described her new man and explained what she liked about him to her co-housewife, Mariam

Davido's first baby mama, Sophia Momodu, is right back on the trends table where she loves to be. The beauty influencer, turned reality TV star has been making the rounds no-stop ever since her feature on the new season of the Real House Wives of Lagos.

Momodu initially trended for saying she could never date a broke man, as he would not know what to do with a woman of her calibre.

In a new video, Sophia popped up on social media to share one of her favourite clips from the show. It was one where she and her co-house wife, Mariam were having a chit-chat. Mariam had asked Sophia if she had a boyfriend and she responded in the affirmative.

What Sophia said about her new man

Sophia proceeded to reveal that her man was "very very rich". She explained that it was one of her favourite things about him. Nonetheless, she assertive that he is a good person outside of his wealth and affluence.

Mariam seemed to be very excited about the juice she was getting from Sophia, as they both giggled in excitement. The clip has now generated an online buzz, as Sophia's fans shared their thoughts in the comment section.

Watch the video here:

Sophia Momodu's clip spurs online reaction

Sophia Momodu shares yearning for 2nd child

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian singer Davido’s baby mama Sophia Momodu revealed her desire to have another child, preferably a boy.

The mother of one recently hosted a live video section with her fans on TikTok where she opened up to her daughter Imade,

Imade’s reaction to the announcement had her mum reminding her of the duties at stake once the baby arrived.

