Actor Yul Edochie has continued to be in the news and his latest post on social media has gotten his fans talking

In a post on his Instagram page, the role interpreter advised his fans on what they should do when they encounter chaos

His advice did not go down well with his fans who rebuked him and asked him to focus on reviving his image

Popular Nollywood actor Yul Edochie got the attention of his fans after he advised them not to run away from chaotic situations, rather, they should face it.

The movie star has been in the news for several negative reasons since he married his second wife Judy Austin in 2022.

Many of his fans were shocked that he picked a second wife despite having a "peaceful" marriage with his first wife May Yul-Edochie. He often spoke about how May helped him in the early years of his career.

Hence, it was quite strange to his fans that he married Judy. Though he said he had apologised to May, she said she would not be numbered in the marriage and this caused a strain in their relationship.

While advising his fans against running from chaos, his fans said he was the one facing chaos after his first wife chased him out of their home, among other comments.

See Yul's post on chaos below:

Reactions to Yul's post on chaos

See some of the comments on Yul Edochie's post below:

@judy_obasiyul_autism:

"Chaos has already consumed you Yuliana. You will not scare anyone again on this internet. You that Queen May threw out of her home are talking about chaos. I laugh in bankruptcy."

@judyobasi_spoiledanus:

"Is this what you are telling Mrs Obasi since she and Augusta are quarreling? Chaos in the Muoghalu family. This is only the beginning."

@queenpamelanze:

"Says a man whom his chaos pulled down."

@isabel_obiageli:

"Exactly just like the way May has been growing tremendously in every area of her life ever since you opened up the door of chaos into your home. But not everyone grows from chaos. People who were well respected are no longer valued in society like you in particular. Choose your chaos wisely."

@bigforest001:

"Keep soaring high brother. No one can pull you down. Don’t mind all those that can’t mind their families but are talking trash about you."

@yasminealaofary:

"Yul, which chaos o? What happened to the so-called peace you claimed you found in Judy?"

@benetscot:

"I thought you said you have found your peace, so now you dey face chaos?"

@nnekakitchen:

"Why is Augusta and Judy fighting? Pls, tell us your fans."

@bren_west_official:

"Make peace with your first wife and then pray to God for forgiveness."

@mamazee607:

"Keep on encouraging her until it becomes too late for her to find her way."

