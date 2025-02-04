Asake's partner, Alexa Rae Perkins has shared some lovely pictures she took with the singer while he was attending the Grammy Awards

In the post, Alexa rained accolades on Asake for his talent and attitude toward his career and called him brother

However, fans were not pleased about Alexa's explanation as they speculated about their relationship

CHECK OUT! Earn more in 2025. Join a FREE webinar on creating a client-winning copywriting portfolio!

Alexa Rae Perkins, Ahmed Ololade, aka Asake's buisness partner has shared a post about the two of them

They both took lovely pictures and Alexa tried to explain the nature of the relationship she shared with Asake, who was defended recently by Oloba Salo.

Alexa praises Asake in post. Photo credit@alexaraeperksdit

Source: Instagram

Alexa clarified that the Lonely at the Top crooner was her business partner and even brother.

Stating further, Alexa Perkins disclosed that they were celebrating at the Grammy Award ceremony.

Alexa praises Asake

Showering encomium on the Lungu Boy crooner, Alexa remarked that Asake, the award-winning artist, was consistent, creative and has shown great tenacity towards with his craft.

She prayed for the singer to get to new heights and fulfil destiny.

Fans react to pictures

Reacting to the pictures shared by Asake's partner, netizens pointed out that there might be more to their relationship than being just business partners.

A few people compared the singer and Alexa with Wizkid and his partner, Jada P.

See the post here:

Nigerians share take about Asake, Alexa

Legit.ng compared the reactions of fans to the post shared by Alexa. Here are some of the comments below:

@salomeehay:

"You deserve the world my love!!! Congratulations to the whole fam."

@playboyfresh:

"Big steppin in a fly fit."

@edewor_amarula:

"My brother go soon get you pregnant. No worry our manager too go fine."

@jamiusamsond:

"This bros go soon begin pay child support. Make we dey watch."

@lavishbant001:

"Y all wanna spoil Asake life before you know he gon get you pregnant and that’s the end of that boy, we watching this movie."

@lagosestate:

"Na you tell Asake to leave Olamide go sell igbo ehen mrs Pablo."

@paratheplug:

"Why you let him tat his face though?"

Football stars dance to Asake's song

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that a video had captured how some Sweden female football players showed love to Asake's music publicly.

In the clip, they were seen dancing and giving some lovely dance moves while they were in the dressing room. They also vibed to the song and were singing with the music star.

The recording sparked reactions among fans, who praised the singer for his great musical prowess.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng