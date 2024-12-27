Yul Edochie and Judy Austin have been making the rounds on social media with their usual display

Judy was seen anticipating Yul's arrival as he drove into their compound, screaming that her king was back home

She also announced that her Christmas had just officially begun as she sealed their excitement with a kiss on his lips

Nollywood actors and lovers Yul Edichue and Judy Austin have been trending online following their display of love and affection towards each other.

It appears that May Edochie's ex-husband, Yul, had been away for a while, but upon his return, Judy, his second wife, rushed down the stairs to open the gate for him and hailed him as she usually would.

Clip of Judy Austin welcoming Yul Edochie home trends. Credit: @judyaustin1

Source: Instagram

Judy Austin also kept screaming that Christmas had officially begun, sparking reactions across social media. Ultimately, their display and excitement were sealed with a warm kiss as both love birds gushed over each other.

The clip has now spread across social media, as many online users share mixed reactions.

Judy captioned the video:

"Finally!!!! My King is back home SAFELY 💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻ISI MMILI JI AKATAKA OFOR 💪🏾💪🏾. My Happiness is now COMPLETE!!!! And my Christmas is officially ON!!!!!! Thank you LORD for a smooth journey 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 Merry Christmas to you and yours 🎉🎉🎉Wishing us so much happiness all through this wonderful season 🎉."

Watch Judy's video here:

How Nigerians reacted to Yul, Judy's clip

Read some reactions below:

@tatu_lee_aba:

"I think peace of mind and respect is what pushed yul to her. Let love lead. Respect Ur man. Keep Ur home happy."

@tomblaz7:

"Tell how this man wont run home to see Judy. She celebrates Yul with her whole heart. This is every man's dream. I am proud of her and happy for him."

@opeyemi_yemarg:

"When you snatched someone husband, you will be trying every possible means to show people u're happy."

@tcokafor:

"I love you both."

@sugardestiny_official:

"On top of another person husband 😂😮 Nawa for una oooo."

@felixosondu46:

"Am beginning to see the charm behind Yul's 2nd marriage. There's this pride in every man, any woman who can bring it out, paint it and worship it. Have it. Now I see."

@cherry2kut:

"New Range Rover. Her hard-earned sweat❤️❤️❤️❤️ Congratulations, Queen May."

@enwemajoy:

"My heart bleeds when I see insensitive videos from this man, I feel so much for his older kid."

@nwaizugbeadolphus:

"All of you that are saying this one sweet this one sweet, may your husband marry another woman after you."

@kechi_920:

"This is so embarrassing to watch."

Yul Edochie hails Judy Austin

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Yul Edochie's decision to bring his family issues online will not end anytime soon, as he made a special request to Judy Austin.

He praised his second wife for giving birth to two sons for him and noted that she had done well.

The Nollywood actor also shared a glamorous picture of Judy Austin, and his post sparked mixed reactions from netizens.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng