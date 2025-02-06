Victor Boniface wasted no time in firing responses back to a Nigerian podcaster who dragged him on a show

The lady had been invited as a guest on Pulse Sports where she suddenly came for the footballer

She jabbed at him for posting too many memes and shared other opinion that she had of Victor Boniface

Nigerian international football star, Victor Boniface has replied to a Nigerian lady who went on a podcast to talk about him and his social media presence.

The lady had said that Boniface constantly goes online to post memes that are not funny and do giveaways. She also pointed out that the footballer has not done anything spectacular in his football career, especially on the international front and lacks talent.

Victor Boniface lambastes podcaster who slammed him for posting memes. Credit: @boniface_jrn, @getacupoftea

Source: Instagram

The podcast soon went viral, leading to Boniface to expose her chat. Apparently, she had slid in his DM to express her admiration for him and asked if she could get one of his Jersey's.

The chat, posted by one @Thetifefab quickly went viral, a many trashed her for doing such. The relentless lady went to her IG story, via @getacupoftea to keep dragging Boniface, and insisting that he is not funny in anyway and lacks talent.

See the full tweets here:

Reactions to Boniface's online drama

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@BenjaminUm26454:

"U dey beg with her hair wer shift go back."

@sam_ogunsusi:

"Make she no let real estate get hold of that acres of land wey dey her forehead o."

@itz_joshogrin:

"See her bald head better beg am for better hair cream see if hair fit cover am small 🌚, or better still go to where the smoking w*ed pick the seeds make that will help or the you try smoking it to receive small sense.....Iwaju opon Ifa."

@skonz222:

"This one wan popular and una dey help am."

@Hicey_kingin_jr:

"Person wey Dey find as she go enter the entertainment industry by force and Boniface don give am chance as he reply am."

@ricardito199122:

"Look at your home😂😂 try arrange it before doing videos 🤣🤣 person wey live large pass you na you say no get talent. Your talent na tik tok abi fooolliinnggooo."

@lesstalk355:

"Her reccedding hair line is making me laugh like how far can it be that her brain is far just like that from sense."

@Reborn_iconn:

"She noh go try go bald which kind kernel head be this? Simple Google search for help am."

@viktoornath:

"If that’s her living condition, boniface will be fine and who the hell gave her platform with that condition?"

Boniface transfers money to fans

Legit.ng earlier reported that Boniface showed a kind gesture to some Nigerian football fans who surrounded the team bus on arrival in Uyo ahead of the match against Rwanda.

Some fans surrounded the Super Eagles team bus in Uyo and received a heartwarming gesture from Victor Boniface.

One of the fans lifted his phone where he had typed his account details, and the Bayer Leverkusen striker made a transfer of an undisclosed amount, gesturing that he should be shared among.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng