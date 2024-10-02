Xabi Alonso Names What Victor Boniface Must Do to Become World Class
- Victor Boniface was on hand to coast Bayer Leverkusen to another victory in the UEFA Champions League
- The Nigerian forward found the back of the net in the 51st minute to seal victory for last season’s Bundesliga winners
- Bayer Leverkusen coach, Xabi Alonso, has hinted at what the versatile Nigerian striker could do to become world-class
Victor Boniface continued his remarkable start to the season, scoring once again to secure Bayer Leverkusen’s victory over AC Milan.
The Nigerian forward capitalised on a deflected pass from Jeremie Frimpong, slotting in from close range during their UEFA Champions League clash.
This crucial win lifts Die Werkself to third place in the newly revamped Champions League standings.
After the match, head coach Xabi Alonso praised the Nigerian striker, drawing comparisons to the legendary Didier Drogba while also highlighting areas Boniface could improve to reach the pinnacle of his game.
Alonso speaks on Boniface
Speaking at the post-match press conference, as reported by AllNigeriaSoccer, Alonso praised Boniface’s physicality and ability to challenge defenders, likening him to the legendary Drogba.
"He has many qualities that could make him as formidable as Drogba," Alonso remarked. "His strength and the problems he creates for defenders are remarkable."
However, Alonso emphasised the importance of Boniface developing his own unique strengths.
"He also needs to understand his own qualities," Alonso noted. "He's exceptional in tight spaces and thrives around the box."
The former Liverpool midfielder added that Boniface should be more aggressive in attacking key areas.
"At times, he needs to be more assertive in attacking the box," he said.
Alonso further expressed his commitment to helping the young striker refine his game and improve his decision-making.
"It's a process. We need to support him, push him, and guide him to make better decisions when needed."
Since joining Bayer Leverkusen from Union Saint-Gilloise last summer, Boniface has been in exceptional form, contributing to 37 goals in just 42 appearances, according to data courtesy of FotMob, for Die Werkself.
Boniface names his mentors
Legit.ng earlier reported that Boniface disclosed that he gets inspiration from some superstars, especially before he goes onto the pitch.
His form has attracted the interest of clubs, and he is on the radar of Arsenal and Premier League rivals West Ham United, Mirror reports. Boniface believes he gets inspiration from some top players, and he mentioned two Brazilian stars among his mentors as he continues to learn.
Source: Legit.ng
Ero Samson (Sports Editor) Samson Ero is a sports journalist with a track record of over six years in the Nigerian media industry. He has honed his skills at EPL Partners Nigeria Limited and Transsion Holdings, where he covered various sports stories and general news working as Content Operation Specialist and Content Coordinator. He graduated from the Nigerian Institute of Journalism in 2023. Reach him via email at ero.samson@sportsbrief.com.