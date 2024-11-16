The Super Eagles are back in Uyo for their final 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Rwanda

Nigeria played a 1-1 draw against the Cheetahs of Benin Republic in Ivory Coast to finish as Group D winners

Bayer Leverkusen striker Victor Boniface showed love to some fans who gathered around the team bus

Super Eagles striker Victor Boniface showed a kind gesture to some Nigerian football fans who surrounded the team bus on arrival in Uyo ahead of the match against Rwanda.

The Nigerian national team players arrived back in Nigeria on Friday morning after their 1-1 draw against the Cheetahs of Benin Republic at Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium in Ivory Coast.

Victor Boniface in action for Nigeria during the 1-0 win over Libya in Uyo. Photo from @goalsbyvictor.

Nigeria will play the Amavubi of Rwanda in the final game at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo to wrap up their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers campaign.

Boniface sends money to fans in Uyo

As seen in a video by Football Fans Tribe, some fans surrounded the Super Eagles team bus in Uyo and received a heartwarming gesture from Victor Boniface.

One of the fans lifted his phone where he had typed his account details, and the Bayer Leverkusen striker made a transfer of an undisclosed amount, gesturing that he should be shared among them.

The Germany-based forward is yet to find his feet in the Super Eagles. He has yet to score his first international goal despite making his debut in September 2023.

As noted by ANS, he has received plenty of support from interim head coach Augustine Eguavoen, who gave him multiple opportunities during the absence of Victor Osimhen due to injury.

Football-loving Nigerians are beginning to grow weary of his performances for the national team and called on him to replicate his club form in the green jersey.

Boniface reacts to nomination snub

Legit.ng reported that Victor Boniface reacted to his nomination snub after the men's category for the 2024 CAF Awards was announced last month.

The Bayer Leverkusen star took his usual comic style but passed a profound message, detailing his achievements and adding a cheeky “but no AFCON” at the end.

