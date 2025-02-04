Beautiful veteran Nigerian actress and musician, Shaffy Bello, popped up on social media looking smoking hot

The mother-of-two was spotted working out while rocking an attractive three-piece gym wear that exposed her belly and fit body

Shaffy's clip soon trended online, generating exciting reactions from social media users, especially fans of the actress

Shaffy Bello made the rounds on social media after a rare video of her surfaced on social media, and attracted gazillion reactions online.

The video saw Shaffy Bello rocking a fit gym wear that flattered her body, as she topped it with a black crop top. She also wore headphones, so she could listen to music that energised her while working out.

Shaffy Bello listens to music as she shows off her tiny waist in a fit gym wear. Credit: @iamshaffybello

Source: Instagram

The person recording the video could not help but gush over Shaffy's physique. She kept hyping her in excitement, screaming "55 where".

The actress seemed to be enjoying the attention as she smiled for the camera.

Watch the video below:

Shaffy Bello is a fashionista who still turns heads at 54. The actress never fails to do justice to whatever character she embodies in movies that she features in.

It will be recalled that Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nollywood diva, who dumped marriage for acting, disclosed how she deals with disrespectful people.

The actress was asked if she had encountered Gen Z who called her by name and in response, she said she had. She noted that the Igbos were not like the Yorubas when it came to showing respect but they were not disrespectful. They call elderly women "aunts".

She also mentioned that she will not fail to check any younger person who dares to disrespect her.

Reactions as Shaffy Bello's gym wear clip trends

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@geepatz:

"God’s grace💯 let’s not also ignore the mindful efforts these women invest in their health.. I’m glad I’m in an era where staying healthy is a trend and a lot of people are embracing it, both young and old."

@mfon_luggard:

"Then there’s me that is younger than her but my knee is 100years and my back is 150years."

@amyruby95:

"The way i love this woman is actually very unhealthy."

@bb_glam123:

"Me I know I will shall look like dis at 50 coz right now I look way too younger Dan my age and I love it."

@itsapril.mayy:

"If I’m looking this good at 54, I would be so grateful!😍 Pretty privilege is one thing, but favor of the Lord...UNMATCHED."

@fernanda__bae:

"She’s always a hottie."

@ogomimi22:

"She looks 55 sha."

@adejokegold1123:

"See 54 ur own woman, you in ur 20s go dey do like 54yrs woman."

Source: Legit.ng