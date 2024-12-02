A social media influencer Mr Hyenana has advised content creator Egungun after his private video went viral

The event host said that some Nigerians are hypocrites and love to judge others despite being guilty of what Egungun did

He encouraged Egungun to be strong and also advised him on what to do as he blasted those criticising him

Content creator Adebamiro Adeyanju, aka Mr Hyenana, has shared his take on content creator Kuye Oghenevwede Adegoke aka Egungun's trending video.

He said that his colleague should not hurt himself and chided Nigerians who have judged him for the act. According to Mr Hyenana, no one is holier than Egungun and they should leave him alone.

The influencer said that those criticising the content creator have done worse than him, yet, they ask God to forgive them all the time. Hence, they should not stop condemning what they are also guilty of.

He noted that most netizens are hypocrites and asked them if they wished Egungun to die because his private video was shared online.

Reactions as Mr Hyenana defends Egungun

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Mr Heyenana's video on Egungun below:

@papergunpapii:

"Let’s be honest, we wouldn’t take it calmly if it were a married woman. He deserves the backlash. If you are not ready to be committed, stay single."

@makkiesaccesories:

"If it was his wife, will you guys say all this?"

@rosythrone:

"Blaming him?? It’s the wife most people are going after instead when she’s not even the culprit."

@thefoodnetworknig2:

"Women shey you can see how men are standing with their own now? Keep am for left hand till it’s a woman’s turn! Ehnehn."

@miracle_kelvin08:

"Buh if na the wife una go talk say all women are the same mtchewwww."

@the_abdulrasheed:

"Bro, calm down. The guy no dey ask for forgiveness, he no need am."

Egungun breaks silence amid viral video

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Egungun had finally broken his silence hours after a video of him emerged on social media.

Egungun, who refused to follow the same line as his wife, responded to the viral video with another video.

The content creator has since come under fire over his actions, while others chose to drag his wife, Pashotah.

