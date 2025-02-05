Skpeta has been trending online ever since Portbale began to drag renowned musician Olamide on cyberspace

Joseph Junior Adenuga, better called Skepta shared a tweet asking why he was trending to which Nigerians gave him a hint

His reaction after finding out the real reason sent hilarious roars from netizens across the walls of social media

Nigerian-British rapper, Skepta, whose real name is Joseph Junior Adenuga might be Portable's next target after he descended heavily on Olamide, who propelled him to prominence.

It will be recalled that Portable woke up and chose violence after he went on a full rant on social media to call out rapper Olamide Adedeji.

Skepta thinks he might be next on Portable's drag list. Credit: @olamide, @portablebaeby, @skepta

What Zazu said about Olamide

Zazu had alleged that Olamide pitted Asake against him and began to copy his style and moves. He taunted him over Asake's exit from his music label, YBNL, adding that he would not have been an ungrateful artist, had the roles been reversed.

In Portable's words:

"Olamide, You used Asake to tackle me in the industry. You wanted to use him to cancel me, that was why I ran to Sango. From Sango, I travelled round the world. Now see the person you lifted above me, he has dumped you. He didn’t even say Thank You. You took away my producer, my promoter, Kogbagidi and my dancer.'

"Now see life, Asake does not appreciate you anymore yet I still appreciate you for the verse you gave me in Zazu. I started the idea of wearing big shoes and oversized clothes but you told Asake to be wearing it. You are a copy cat. Davido, I was the influencer for crypto and bitcoin but you have hijacked it from me and you claim you are a rich man."

Watch the clip here:

How Skepta reacted to the online drama

Reacting to all these, Skepta went online and realised that he had been trending due to this. He stated that he had just seen that Portable had dragged someone else, and apparently, he might be next.

His tweet read:

"Why am I trending? Lol. I’ve just seen Portable is dragging somebody again, apparently I’m next. We dey wait lol."

See the tweet below:

Big Smoke's tweet has since gone viral as fans rain accolades on him for being self-aware. Many have also opined that if Portable could drag Olamide, no one would be above it.

Reactions trail Skepta's tweet about Portable

Read some reactions below:

@comediandaniboy:

"Sure odd. Na small time remain."

@AlphaYommex:

"Na turn by turn."

@Irunnia_:

"I wanted to say nobody will dare bite the hands that feed him then I remembered he is Portable! Even the bosom wey feed am, he go bite!"

@hoffman19yo:

"Portable can never drag he already confirmed that you are a blessing to him."

@OyinAtiBode:

"I really am not sure how to respond to this. I pray and hope he doesn't do it...but then, seeing you mention this will make him do it even faster. I'm sure we all know it has to do with mental health. You already understand what I mean, so let me not say more."

@Magik_jay_:

"So smoke among all the musicians in Nigeria you chose to ft portable but why?"

@rotcivola:

"Portable won’t drag you. You saved him from the embarrassment of betrayals. After Olamide you’re his god."

Portable celebrates Skepta for not ripping him

Legit.ng earlier reported that Portable went online to announce that he has received his revenue from his collaboration with Skepta.

Recall that in March 2024, the street crooner collaborated with international act Skepta to birth the 'Tony Montana' song.

In a post, Zazu was sighted raining accolades on Skpeta for not ripping him off or cheating him.

