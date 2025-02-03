A social media user, identified as Kosi Ugo went via his Facebook page to say lame things about Grammy-winner Temilade Openiyi, aka Tems

The online user, who seemed to have been awaiting this moment, shared a lengthy post to express his displeasure with Tems' style of music

According to him, Tems is over-hyped, as he compared her to Portable and shared his opinion about Love Me Jeje

A Nigerian social media user, identified as Kosi Ugo, made headlines due to a lengthy post he shared online about Temilade Openiyi, the recent Grammy-award-winner, widely known as Tems.

Recall that Tems sampled the original 'Love Me Jeje' on a track that ended up bagging the award for Best African Music Performance.

The post by Ugo lambasted Tems and watered down her efforts in the Nigerian music industry. He called the 29-year-old over-hyped and compared her to Portable Zazu, adding that no one listens to both of them.

Man shares observations about Tems and compares her to Portable.

In his words:

"Since nobody will talk, I'll talk. Tems music is trash! You know, I've sat down and observed her since she hit the mainstream. I've been patiently waiting to see the hype and year after year, she keeps disappointing me with her releases."Oh, Future has collaborated with her". "She featured on Wizkid and Justin Bieber's song."

"And so? Didn't Skepta feature Portable on Tony Montana? Was the song not a hit? But, how many of you sit down to play Portable's singles? If you're being honest with yourself, how many times have you put any of Tems' songs on repeat? Prove me wrong by sceeenshotting your playlist. The first time I listened to her remake of Love Me Jeje, I shook my head in disgust. Like, how do you ruin a classic like that?"

"The worst of all is her stage performance!!! Have you watched any of her stage performances? She always sounds lost!! Screaming on top of her voice like a bush baby and always missing the rhythm like a drummer that drank ogogoro before mounting his drums."

"I feel like the only reason why people still stand to watch her perform, is because God blessed her with the genes of a Ugandan and Ethiopian woman. Other than that, there's nothing spectacular about Tems, and you know it! If you claim not to know, God will punish you for 600 years!"

See his post below:

Nigerians react to man's post about Tems

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@Izuogu Darlington:

"Apart from writing to cause traffic on your posts, you barely write facts. It is laughable and kindergarten to assume that Grammy awards are only given to people you listen to their songs."

@Daniel Arinzechukwu:

"Your music taste is like wine, it gets worse with age."

@Sonia Blade Peter:

"Shame is that you??? Do I smell jealousy and envy in your words??? Bet you can’t stand it. Seeing a woman win makes you pee on your pants."

@Ed Nazareen-GCKson:

"The same people callling tem's music trash thinks davido is the best. You guys should keep joking."

BiG Xtothez:

The hatred in you is epic man. You deserve the Grammy not her."

@Ebu Be:

"Tems music is not for Nigerians simple. She might not be popular here but her music are very cool. I can't stay a day without playing love me jeje or her music free mind. Tems got good voice."

Tems, other Nigerian Celebs fit at 67th Grammys

Legit.ng earlier reported that the 2025 Grammy Awards might have come and gone but moments from the event have continued to make the news.

Nigerian celebs looked radiant in their attires as they turned up at the prestigious event hosted in the USA.

Tems was the star of the night as she bagged an award and showed it off in her gorgeous vintage outfit.

