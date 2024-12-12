Nigerian comedian Ayo Makun and Yul Edochie’s estranged wife, May Edochie, have announced that they both worked on a movie

The comic merchant and the businesswoman released a teaser to announce the premier and release date of their project

The scene and storyline of the viral short clip showing the two stars, having since left netizens high in anticipation

Nigerian comedian Ayo Makun and Yul Edochie’s estranged wife, May Edochie, have turned heads on social media with their recent post.

In a collaborative social media update, the comedian and businesswoman revealed the release date of their new movie, The Waiter.

AY Makun and May Edochie teased fans with their new movie. Credit: @mayyul_edochie, @aycomedian

Source: Instagram

The captivating video showcased when Ayo and May arrived at their dinner date, looking glamorous in stunning outfits.

What stood out in the teaser was an aerial shot of the dinner location, which revealed it was set on the iconic Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos.

AY captioned the post:

“Taking a smooth ride with my stunning date to celebrate a special night! We are excited to announce the premiere of our movie—can’t wait to share this journey with you all in cinemas nationwide from December 20th! #MoviePremiere #TheWaiterMovie #RideInStyle #GACmotors.”

See the video below:

AY and May Edochie spur reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

iam_adeboyebakare:

"where is isimili Jakarta kungfu."

helenogbonna1:

"Pepper don enter some people's eyes."

oilgas_25:

"Make una go check their BP."

d3forareason:

"YOOOOO ACTIVE LIKE MADD WHATTT. see quality."

official_blessingg:

"This is the read deal .. the whole world must hear about “the waiter “

queenmaynation:

"I love this 😍😍😍 What other word is stronger than love? That’s what I want to use."

momoh_jay:

"It's amazing how this woman turned her tears into undefeated success. Kai. Yul and his co not go sleep this night. May's subtleness needs to be studied."

AY Makun and Basketmouth end 18-year-old feud

Legit.ng earlier reported that after nearly two decades of holding grudges against each other, veteran comics Basketmouth and AY Makun seem to have finally buried the hatchet.

Basketmouth recently turned a year older, and his colleague, AY Makun, shared a sweet birthday note on his handle that caught the attention of many netizens.

In the note, AY prayed for Basketmouth while wishing him a happy birthday filled with many reasons to stay happy.

