Iklima Manu Soro, the former wife of Honourable Nuhu Zaki, the Bauchi State Commissioner for Water Resources, has accused him of kidnapping Zainab, their 10-year-old daughter.

Soro's complaint was contained in a letter forwarded to the Inspector General of Police (IGP), where she alleged kidnapping, criminal conspiracy, disobedience to a court order and obstruction of justice against the commissioner.

Bauchi commissioner of water resources Nuhu Zaki, has been accused of taking the custody of his daughter against a court order Photo Credit: @PoliceNG

In her letter, the commissioner and some unknown persons were accused of disguising as police officers and operatives of the civil defence corps, to carry out the abduction.

Soro's lawyer, Mwansat M. Hirse, who signed the petition on her behalf, explained that Zaki and his former wife have been in a dispute over the custody of the child, Zainab.

Bauchi commissioner divorce wife with 7 months pregancy

The Sun reported that the lawyer noted that they had divorced when Soro was with Zainab's pregnancy when she was seven months old.

Hirse further disclosed that the commissioner abandoned his responsibilities until Zainab was nine years old and decided to forcefully take over the custody of the child against her mother's wishes. The commissioner was said to be doing that without any recourse to any judicial process.

The controversies have been in court after the suspect refused to adhere to the agreement of his employer, Governor Bala Mohammed on the matter.

The case is before the Sharia Court of Appeal. She added that the state high court has also barred the police from getting involved, saying that the court described it as a matrimonial issue.

Bauchi commissioner's saga: When did court give its order?

She noted that the order was dated August 12, 2024, and it was attached to the letter for reference.

Hirse narrated that Zaki blatantly disobeyed the court order when he invaded the privacy of the family on the evening of December 2, 2024, with some thugs. The commissioner was alleged to have forced his way into the house. This was the matter before the court.

Her statement reads in part:

“If not for the effort of one Sani Yakubu, a responsible police officer who acted in line with the provision of Section 4 of the Police Act 2020 (as amended) to stop the suspect and his thugs, the suspect would have forcefully invaded the house and laid mayhem under whatever guise, which might have resulted in loss of lives or injury.

Bauchi commissioner confirmed child's custody

The Punch reported that the commission confirmed the custody of the child on Saturday, February 1.

Zaki told journalists that his unnamed son and some police officers attached to him went to pick up the child from her school two weeks ago.

