Nigerian superstar Wizkid had his fans and netizens in their emotions after an old video of him surfaced online

In the now-trending clip, the former EME signee spoke excitedly about the first car he bought himself, a Volkswagen convertible

Further in the footage, he opened up on how attached he was to the automobile, stirring reactions online

A throwback video of Nigerian Afrobeats icon Ayodeji Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, has surfaced online, stirring nostalgia among fans.

The clip, taken from an old media interview, featured the musician reminiscing about his first luxury car.

In the interview, Wizkid proudly discussed his new ride, a Volkswagen convertible with a 6-loader.

He revealed that the car was not only his first vehicle but also his only one at the time, and he enjoyed cruising around town in it.

The Essence hitmaker affectionately referred to the car as "baby," to show his deep fondness.

Wizkid's first car spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled reactions below:

kingtufab:

"Wasn’t his first car though. First car was Matrix. He had an accident with that car, completely wrote off. The tattoo of that accident is on his hand. He was coming to meet me at Silverbird cinemas. He took nothing but wallet out of that car. Wrote off. Next day he bought exact same car. 🙈 Big Wiz."

chinenye_emmaculate:

"Give me one reason why you can’t love Wizkid baba too sweet."

slashazhandle:

"Things are not the same true true but man has loved convertible since day 1."

baby.joor':

"Where did he get his soft swag and sweet voice/accent from and he was never raised outside the country."

tha_gemma:

"The fact that Popsy grew up in Ajegunle but speaks so fluently like WTTF❤️🔥❤️ he tour round the world now. No Limitation for you too Insha Allah in Jesus name."

isioma_yocambel:

'Machala speaks so well damnn it 🙌🙌🙌Growth looks good on you our superstar 🙌🙌🙌🙌Gods blessings always."

chefkingeto:

"From Generation to Generation @wizkidayo for life Popsy for a reason."

ivy.victor_:

"Omo, the money wey them dey use find more money nor be small money o."

teeb0i:

"Dem no know the time i was pushing passati e nor gree to start i was pushing passati."

sohigh_xy:

"He paid his dues in full."

usainjoe:

The real money na water now, his story na motivation alone . Big wiz

makanakiiil:

"From grass to grace… From nothing to the BIGGEST BIRD."

goya_menor:

"Oh Lord may the best life we live today end up being our days of little beginning tomorrow. Amen."

