Singer Wizkid warmed his way to the hearts of his fans again after the expensive Benz he bought for his personal assistant Femmy made the news

The car was covered with a black fabric and delivered to him in a truck, Femmy later unveiled it to the admiration of many

Femmy showed how much he loved the brand-new car as he thanked Wizkid for the gift on his social media pages

Afrobeats singer Ayo Balogun, aka Wizkid, showed off his generous side again as he gifted his aide Femmy a new Benz worth millions of naira.

The aide expressed gratitude for the gift and also displayed how excited he was with some emotional emojis. He described Wizkid as the biggest bird and added that he loves him.

In a video, he drove the car while playing some songs on the road. Many fans of the artiste shared how proud they felt about the car he bought for his aide.

Wizkid's fans react to his PA's car

Fans have joined Femmy to rejoice in the latest gift his boss gave him. They also used the avenue to shade Wizkid's rival David Adeleke, aka Davido. They claimed that if was OBO, as Davido is fondly called, that bought the Benz for his aide, he would have made noise about it.

Others spoke about the kind of cars that Davido has allegedly bought for his aides in the past, among other comments. Recall that Wizkid recently bought two mansions worth N2.4 billion in Ikoyi, Lagos, which got massive reactions from netizens.

Watch the video of Wizkid's PA's car in the slides below:

Reactions to Wizkid's PA's car

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions as Wizkid buys a Benz for his aide Femmy below:

@emini_why_khay:

"Congratulation to him o, well deserved."

@bla5zer:

"Biggest doings."

@_just_1_tega:

"This one no be Venza ooh."

@lawaltemitopeaderibigbe:

"Congrats bro. Please big Wiz. l need one o."

@leeeymarrrrh:

"You see how Wizkid bought car for his aide without plenty talk … very mindful."

@kayfnkay:

"Bought 1 car for himself, 1 for his sis and 2 for his crew all in December. Later, they’ll say he doesn’t do anything for his people, he rented a Ferrari. That fanbase dey always burst my head."

@emperor_olatunde:

"The real money na water. We dey show workings, no be Instagram billionaire chochocho."

@its_magekboi:

"Even Bicycle wey be Benz can’t be one million naira. Handler, wetin you smoke."

@drprecious:

"This one no be used Venza way he no pay finish from IVD o lol."

@d2025:

"OBO go de buy Israel Venza, chai."

Wizkid's car from breakout year trends

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Wizkid had his fans and netizens in their emotions after an old video of him surfaced online.

In the now-trending clip, the former EME signee spoke excitedly about the first car he bought himself, a Volkswagen convertible.

Further in the footage, he opened up on how attached he was to the automobile, stirring reactions online.

