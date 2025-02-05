OAP Do2dtun has defended Comedian AY and May Edochie following a viral AI-generated video of the duo kissing

The media personality reassured AY, stating that he had done nothing wrong while pointing out the similarities between the comedian and May Edochie

Do2dtun's message to Comedian AY and May Edochie has since sparked reactions, with netizens supporting the OAP

Popular media Personality Do2dtun or Dotun, whose real name is Oladotun Ojuolape Kayode, has penned an open note to comedian Ayo Makun aka AY following a viral AI-generated video falsely depicting him kissing upcoming actress May Edochie, the estranged wife of actor Yul Edochie.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that AY had issued a public statement debunking the video, stating that it was manipulated using artificial intelligence and had no basis in reality.

Recall that AY and May recently travelled to London to promote the comedian's movie, with their posts going viral.

Do2dtun defends AY

In response, the media personality reassured AY, stating that he had done nothing wrong.

According to Do2dtun, AY and May Edochie were separated from their respective partners and had the right to move on and find happiness.

He wrote in part:

"Always remind them and you never never stop doing that. This is a lot sometimes especially on how it can be perceived but Oga AY; know this now, you have not done anything wrong. You are both separated and both of your partners have alleged moved on publicly.

You and May have the right to do the same. This is 2025 & everyone deserves to be happy. In as much as this is not what it seems, you have both done nothing wrong. You an amazing creative and that’s what it will be till thy kingdom come. Iree o!”

See Do2dtun's tweets to comedian AY below:

Reactions trail Do2dtun's message to AY

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed Do2dtun's post, read them below:

mrbrainz3 said:

"I knew AY had his eyes on May and this was gonna happen. I guarantee that, this is not AI generated. I saw this coming."

acs_stella__ commented:

"I don't think this was necessary tho. He has come out to debunk the video. Who knows if he has a partner on ground already? And he had to set the record straight."

omaani27 said:

"There partners have moved on, if both of them marry I will be so happy."

iam_nasacharity wrote:

"Queen may is too reserved for such."

dlookmakeup reacted:

"Though is AI generated, but All I know is that what ever @mayyuledochie chooses to do..we mount for her! We support her, she’s single, and we are here for her, whom she choose we respect and who she cast away we throw away!"

