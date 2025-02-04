Bimbo Ademoye, one of Nigeria's most talented Nollywood actresses, added another year on February 4, 2025

The movie star was showered with love and made to feel truly special by her friends, especially Bisola Aiyeola, Adesua Etomi, and VJ Adams

Their posts have trended on social media, melting the hearts of social media users who also joined to shower her sweet words

Bimbo Ademoye's new age has brought her so much joy and happiness as her friends celebrated her warmly online.

The movie star, who has entertained her fans across many movies over the years, turned 34 on February 4, 2025.

Some of the celebratory posts that caught the attention of social media users were those from her friends and colleagues, Bisola Aiyeola, VJ Adams, and Adesua Etomi, who showered her with love and prayers via their social media posts.

Bisola Aiyeola, Adesuwa Etomi and VJ Adams share sweet posts as Bimbo Ademoye marks her 34th birthday. Credit: @iambisola, @adesuaetomi, @bimboademoye

Source: Instagram

Bisola wrote:

"La Famillaaaaaaaa it’s Raburomiiiiiiiis birthdayyyyyy todayyyyyy 📣📣📣📣📣📣📣📣📣 💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾and here a few of her goofy/cute moments. Fam please help me wish my most hardworking, chubby cheeked, generous, funny,small waisted, kerebutud, Raburooooooomiiii."

"@bimboademoye a Happy Birthday and also go binge watch alllll of her movies on her YouTube Channel and spam her comments to drop a new movie for us 😉 😉 😉 . I love you Rabu and I pray this new year comes with plenty money and Ease in all spheres of your life."

See Bisola's post below:

Adesuwa's post reads:

"To the baby of our house, my absolute sweetheart.😍😍😍😍 I love you so much. My darling, I go fight anybody for yewwwww. To the gifted, the beautiful, the hilarious, the talented @bimboademoye , thank you for being my person. I appreciate you, dieeeee."

"May this new year be filled with all sorts of blessings. May it be one good thing after the other. May your light continue to shine, and may your name be known far and wide."

See Adesuwa's post below:

VJ Adams also shared a special post:

Peeps celebrate Bimbo Ademoye's birthday

Read some reactions captured by Legit.ng below:

@liloaderogba wrote:

"Awwww Aquarius babes are the sweetest 😍😍 Happy birthday."

@papeeyah wrote:

"One of the SWEETEST souls on this planet, God bless your new age with more clarity and peace mana! HBD aunty @bimboademoye 🥳."

@o_kikiola__ wrote:

"That nestle video lives in my head rent free😂😂 happy birthday aunty Bimbs, love you so much."

@aycomedian wrote:

"Cyber birthday bully inspired by MOTHERHOOD. Avoid her for your safety and sanity. Happy birthday Abimbola Abimbola😂😂😂."

@theabby1_ wrote:

"Happy birthday to my favorite actor that stole my heart…may God continue to shower his blessing on you all the days of your life Amen."

@ajayluxuryhair wrote:

"You just have to love her ❤️ Happy birthday Bimbo 🎉."

Bimbo Ademoye pranks staff on his birthday

In a previous report by Legit.ng, actress Bimbo Ademoye showed off her other side as she decided to surprise one of her staff on his birthday.

During a movie shoot, she paused to complain about the damage done to one of her items and she called out to her staff.

She kept screaming his name till he showed up to the movie set looking scared but he was surprised to see it was all a prank.

Proofreading by James, Ojo Adakole, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng