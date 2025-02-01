Almost a year after they broke up, a Nigerian lady has made public the messages she received from her ex-boyfriend

Laughing at her ex's effort to come back into her life, the lady described herself as the weapon fashioned against him

People who went through the messages were confused and wondered why the man wrote in that manner

A Nigerian lady, @quin_stephie, has left internet users in stitches after showcasing the messages her ex-boyfriend sent her almost a year after their relationship crashed.

An amused @quin_stephie said she is the weapon fashioned against him, adding that there was nothing he did not tell her in a bid to reconcile.

A lady shares the message she got from her ex a year after they broke up. Photo Credit: @quin_stephie

Source: TikTok

She added that she was ashamed of him. Her TikTok post was captioned:

"I’m the weapon fashioned against my ex, Nothing wey this boy never tell me today😭😂 to even think I dated this kind person “shame wear me Ankara leggings “ 😂😭 omo."

While struggling to communicate in good English, the lady's ex appeared to want them to get back together. In one of the texts, he asked if he deserved to be betrayed.

He mentioned a friend who engaged his girlfriend and lamented that they could have towed the same direction if they were together.

See the messages he sent her below:

People react to man's use of English

𝚃𝚛𝚎𝚊𝚜𝚞𝚛𝚎🧸💕 said:

"If na you shey u go move on from yourself."

beni's Treat 😋 said:

"Omg mine said same thing true love will wait coming from him that I caught cheating and he even beat me blue black coming 4 month later to say this cuz I posted pic of me flexing."

ufeeedooo said:

"Head start pain me as I try read😂😂..thank God na ex."

@Sophie_xoxo said:

"The English na die o."

Ada Na Eri Ukwu anu said:

"I think we all have that ex that doesn't want to let go. Ndi mgbu."

Dinma❤️🌹🦋🦋 said:

"At the end of the day na your peace of mind , na em matter the most babe."

LadyGold🥀 said:

"Laugh wan kee me😂😂..na book of lamentations baba Dey write since."

Rume❤️🌹🦋 said:

"I can participate😭😂the werey no wan leave me alone."

_mmesoma_ said:

"Y’ all checked mine 😹🤲 I just recreated 😂😭 na me be weapon fashioned against my Ex."

