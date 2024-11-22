Former Big Brother Naija contestants Bisola and Tboss have linked up together and shared fun pictures online

The actress and her then-rival in the house got together and spent some time and reminisced on old times

Bisola also shared that she had to explain herself to Tboss' daughter, as this triggered many reactions on social media

Lovers of Tboss and Bisola were glad to see them together after so long. The two were spotted together in a new online post shared by Tboss, in which she announced that they finally got to link up after such a long time.

Bisola and Tboss were both contestants in Big Brother Naija season 2, in which the former emerged as the second runner-up.

BBNaija's Bisola & TBoss share cute moments. Credit: @officialtboss Tboss and Bisola spent time together.

Source: Instagram

In her caption, Tboss expressed how amazing it was to see Bisola again and added that an almost decade-long argument was revisited.

Tboss wrote:

"Throwback to Last week when I met up with @iambisola. In all the years that we’ve been out of the house & we link up, it’s always fun & laughter but This day it was like when we were back in the house having those serious conversations. However, when she saw her Grand Pikin, she started laughing again and continued an almost decade old argument that we began in the house."

See the post here:

Many react to Tboss' post

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@iambisola:

"😂😂😂 Tbosunnnnn you know it’s always a Vibeeee with you ❤."

@rhukkey:

"These 2 … who would’ve thought!"

@titoidakula:

"Two of my absolute faves!! I remember telling Bisola that you two were meant to be friends. Love to see this!!"

@_young_becca_:

"So Bisola had to explain to Tboss daughter after 7 years 😂😂😂😂."

@shemylish:

"I’m glad she brought you and we got to share a hug."

@lawal_damilare:

"Choi…..when big brother was still big brother….not the rubbish we have now."

@mercy_grand_daughter72:

"Tboss you have a Lawyer there, your daughter is a born lawyer 😂😂😂😂😂😍😍❤️."

@victoria_ene11:

"Time! It flies like the wind, who even knew Bisola would someday be explaining to her granddaughter what happened over 7 years ago?"

Source: Legit.ng