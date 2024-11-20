Nigerian singer Burna Boy recently celebrated his mother and manager, Bose Ogulu’s birthday in style

Mama Burna turned 57 on November 19, 2024, and a party was organised for her at a nightclub in Paris

Several videos from the party made the rounds online, including clips of Burna Boy being goofy at his mum’s birthday

Nigerian singer Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, aka Burna Boy, recently went all out on his mother and manager, Bose Ogulu’s birthday.

The Grammy-winning musician’s mother turned the new age of 57 on November 19, 2024, and friends and family gathered to celebrate her.

A small party was organised to celebrate Mama Burna in Paris, France, and Burna Boy was in attendance.

Fans react to videos of Burna Boy at mum's birthday party. Photos: @billie_adeleke, @thenamix

Several videos from the occasion were posted on Instagram by @billie_adeleke on Instagram. Clips captured several fun moments from Mama Burna’s party, including her son Burna Boy showing his goofy side.

The Odogwu was seen rocking a mask of his mother’s face and dancing to the Flavour song playing in the background.

Another clip showed Burna Boy and his mother dancing to King Wasiu Ayinde Marshall’s Ade Ori Okin song. The party venue was decorated with balloons, including gold-lettered balloons spelling the word ‘Happy Birthday’ on the wall, and friends and family partied with Bose Ogulu.

The birthday party was later taken to the nightclub. Sprinklers and bottles were brought out to welcome Burna Boy on his mother’s birthday. See the photos and videos below:

Fans react to Burna Boy celebrating his mum’s birthday

Legit.ng gathered some comments from fans who had things to say about Burna Boy at his mother’s 57th birthday celebration. Read them below:

saymynamerythm:

“Man Is so Bless ❤️.”

Cccvvff225:

“Happy birthday to momma burna ❤️.”

Shehubsn005:

“Biggest OG in Africa music ODG 🙌.”

Tabotmagbor:

“When u are loved at home😍.”

instasales_point:

“ma stomach just dey sweet me...when you have d only person who wants everything 101% good for you as your manager...man's so blessed.”

ademz_again:

“Chilling chilling.”

Christopherrose116:

“Happy birthday mama.”

escober_0:

“Happy birthday Mama Grammy 💝.”

deltabass1:

“Who dey do birthday? Who's on spotlight? E come be like the mama dey celebrate am for her own birthday.”

Wtsfree_:

“Nobody give me joy reach highest as per musically.”

