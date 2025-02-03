Reality show stars, Kellyrae and his wife, have marked their first wedding anniversary with lovely pictures

They both penned lovely notes to each other to tell how they love and appreciate each, they also shared pictures

Fans took the comment section of the post to congratulate the two as they wished them well in their union

Reality show winner, Kellyrae Sule and Kassia have marked their first wedding anniversary with a lovely post on social media.

In the caption of what they shared, Kellyrae gushed over his wife and their love life. According to him, she has made his life sweeter, and he was incredibly grateful for the journey so far.

Kellyrae disclosed that they have faced highs and lows together, and he was grateful for the love, laughter, and memories they have created in their union.

He noted theirs was not just a union but a history. The former Big Brother Naija house mate mentioned that Kassia was his partner in everything. His forever star girl and his portion of goodness.

Kellyrae made a toast to many more years of togetherness in love and good health in their post.

Kassia reacts to wedding anniversary

Kassia also gushed over her husband. She said that they have grown together in ways she could never imagine.

Stating further, Kassia noted that her man was her rock, her greatest supporter, and she cannot trade their journey for anything in the world.

She shared how much she loved him and used a love emoji to end her post.

This is not the first time that Kellyrae will be gushing over his wife and sharing how he feels about her. Kellyrae showered sweet words on her when she marked her birthday.

Kellyrae, Kassia share wedding video

Also in the post, they shared some pictures taken for their wedding anniversary photo shot.

A video of their wedding which took place before they went for the BBNaija show was shared to delight of their fans.

A few months ago, while the reality star was marking her birthday, Kellyrae penned a lovely note with pictures to celebrate her.

How fans reacted to Kellyrae, wife's post

Nigerians have reacted to the post made by the couple. Here are some of the comments below:

@zionofficial_:

"Big Congratulations Fam. This is just the beginning."

@whitemoney__:

"Happy anniversary family Otamiemie."

@wanni_twinny:

"My darlings! May God continue to bless your union."

@officialchinwe_elibe:

"My people Happy anniversary loves."

@nelly4real:

"Love is sweet. Happy Anniversary my beloved ones."

@talahdacosta_official:

"Happy anniversary my faves DoubleKay."

@official_slimrose:

"Happy Wedding Anniversary my people… May the peace, love and light of God continue to abide in your abode Amen."

Kellyrae speaks about winning BBNaija

Legit.ng had reported that Kellyrae had stated that he would prefer to win the prize money than for his wife to take home the title and the money.

Biggie had separated the pair in the house, and each housemate was competing individually for the money.

While discussing with his colleagues, he shared his decision with them and gave reason for saying such.

