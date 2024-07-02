Nigerian international superstar Burna Boy's father, Samuel Ogulu, made it to the frontline of blogs

The Afrofusion maestro recently reportedly sold out an 80,000-capacity stadium in London, where he thrilled fans and netizens with his rich catalogue

Following the successful event, Mr Ogulu shared his thoughts on his son's dominating global influence

Samuel Ogulu, the father of Nigerian singer Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy, made waves on the internet recently following his son's sold-out London show.

Legit.ng reported that Burna Boy sold out the 80,000-capacity London stadium in the UK on Saturday, June 29.

Burna Boy's dad talked about his career growth. Credit: @burnaboygram/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The Afrofusion star shared the stage with some of his colleagues, including popular online comedian Sabinus, who also performed at his concert.

After the night's rigorous event, an interviewer accosted Burna Boy's father to ask him how he felt about his son's tremendous growth in the music industry.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Mr Ogulu confessed that he was grateful and proud of what his son was doing.

"I am actually very grateful and proud," he said.

Watch the video below:

Burna Boy's father spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@BlvckGodPsalmie:

"Pops na my name sake… BIG SAM."

@_TNG2:

"Who wouldn't be proud to have Burna as a son."

@Thepoppydog001:

"I think say I hear “I prefer him to be a pastor”."

@bigigsuccessful:

"Which kind mumu question who ask am suppose chop better slap."

@Unknown_asX:

"E get one ass wey I see for background ."

julius_ockay:

"My first time to see his father."

@Thepoppydog001:

"I think say I hear “I prefer him to be a pastor."

Burna Boy's Glastonbury show breaks net

The Nigerian international superstar ignited the internet following his recent concert at the Glastonbury Festival.

The Glastonbury Music Festival is one of the highly recognised music events in the United Kingdom, drawing thousands of people from all over the world.

During his spellbinding stage moment, Burna Boy was about to perform his 2018 monster hit YE when he told the multitude of fun-seekers to take off their shirts and wave them in the air.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng