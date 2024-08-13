Nigerian singer Burna Boy’s sister, Ronami Ogulu, has shed more light on their family dynamics and how supportive their parents are

While speaking as a guest on the Overnight Success show, Ronami recounted the moment they knew Burna’s career had picked up

She stated how their father would drive Burna to shows, and their mum would add to his show money just so that he would go and perform

Nigerian singer Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu aka Burna Boy’s sister, Ronami, has shared how supportive their parents were of his career.

Ronami was a guest on the Overnight Success show with Mayowa Idowu, and she opened up about some of the interesting things that happened while Burna was still trying to find his feet in the industry.

The Chief Operations Officer of Spaceship Collective was asked the moment they realised Burna Boy’s career was actually a real thing. In response, Ronami shared that it was the first time their mother, Bose Ogulu, paid herself for working for her son.

Fans react as Ronami shares how their parents supported Burna Boy. Photos: @thenamix, @r0nami

Source: Instagram

According to Ronami, this happened towards the end of 2018. She recalled that they were at the bank when their mother wrote a cheque to herself as her pay for her work with the Grammy-winning musician. Burna’s sister said there practically had to be an intervention to get their mum to pay herself a salary.

In her words:

“I would say the day my mum paid herself, which was at the end of 2018, that was the first time she ever paid herself working for Burna Boy. At that point I literally had to sit her down, we were in the bank and I said ‘you need to pay yourself’, it was an actual intervention for her because the whole time, he didn’t know the half of it.”

How Burna’s dad drove him around, mum added to his fees

Speaking further during the interview, Ronami recounted the times when their mother, Bose Ogulu, would get calls from people trying to book Burna Boy for shows and wanting to pay N100k.

The former banker said that they knew Burna would never leave his bed in Lagos to perform in faraway Warri for that amount, so their mother would take from her own salary and double what the show organisers were willing to pay while their father would drive the singer to the show, wait for him to finish, then take him back home.

She said:

“When he was coming up, people would call her (mum) to book a show and let’s say it’s in Warri and they’re like ‘we’re only going to pay N100k’ and she knows that he’s not going to wake up from his bed in Lagos to go to Warri for N100k and so she would tell him it’s N200k, she would take out of her salary because she had her own language school and she was teaching at the university in Port Harcourt at the time. So she would take out of her own money and pay him and add it and say it’s 200k and my dad will drive him to the show, wait, drive him back home. That was the trajectory, so the day she literally signed a cheque and wrote her name on it and paid herself, I was like ‘now we’re in business mummy, welcome.”

Watch the video from the 25:00 mark below:

Netizens react to Burna’s supportive parents

The video of Burna Boy’s sister, Ronami, recounting how much their parents poured into Burna Boy’s career, especially in the early stages, spread on different social media platforms, and it sparked a series of reactions.

Many netizens were impressed by what Ronami had to say about their parents, and they shared their thoughts online. Read some of their comments below:

Ediyie gushed over how intentional Burna’s parents were:

Dr Dammy slammed people who wanted to taunt Burna by calling him a Mummy’s boy:

Oche expressed surprise that Burna’s dad was also part of his success story:

Deola had this to say about family:

Happy God prayed for Burna’s family:

Realone said it’s important for a child to have good parents:

Plumo said external forces can’t penetrate their family:

Mykel said Burna was raised with love:

Mike gave kudos to Burna’s parents:

Ataria threw shade at Jude Okoye:

Big Jay said misconceptions about Burna are clearing up:

How Ronami demanded for her phone from Burna

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Burna Boy recently trended on social media after a clip of him and his sister, Ronami, getting into an altercation while on Instagram Live went viral.

An excerpt of the viral Instagram Live trended online. In the clip, Burna Boy's sister walked in on her brother while he was on Instagram Live to collect her phone from him.

Ronami could be heard during the live telling Burna Boy to end the Live session and hand her phone back to her.

Source: Legit.ng