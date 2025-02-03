Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has broken her online silence after Naira Marley exposed their chat from 2021

The movie star reposted the old conversation with the rapper on her page and accompanied it with her side of the story

Iyabo Ojo’s explanation about her 2021 chat with Mohbad was met with mixed reactions from several social media users

Nigerian actress Iyabo Ojo has reacted online after rapper Azeez Fashola aka Naira Marley exposed their Instagram chat from 2021 on social media.

Legit.ng earlier reported on how the Marlian Music boss posted screenshots of the conversation he had with Iyabo Ojo in 2021 before the death of his ex-label signee, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba aka Mohbad.

After Naira Marley shared the post, he gave no explanation and actress Iyabo Ojo finally took to her page to share her side of the story.

Nigerians speak as Iyabo Ojo reacts to Naira Marley sharing their old chat online. Photos: @iyaboojofespris, @nairamarley

Source: Instagram

The mum of two reposted the conversation with the rapper on her page and accompanied it with a caption where she explained how she got in contact with Naira Marley for the first time through his team for her to help with his music promotion.

In the lengthy note, Iyabo Ojo added that she never accused Naira Marley of killing Mohbad but questioned his lack of intervention when the late singer was being bullied.

The Nollywood star concluded her post by saying that she is also aware of some other disturbing incidents Naira Marley is allegedly involved in and she does not mind going to court if the need arises.

She wrote in part:

“When disturbing videos and petitions alleged that Sam Larry, Naira Marley's friend, bullied Mohbad, a young artist who tragically lost his life, I questioned Naira Marley's inaction. I never accused him of killing Mohbad, but the evidence suggests Mohbad's life was threatened.

My issue with Naira Marley stems from his failure to intervene in Mohbad's bullying. Furthermore, I've been made aware of allegations regarding Naira Marley's involvement in other disturbing incidents, which will be addressed in court if necessary.

I won't turn a blind eye to injustice, even if it involves someone I'm close to. I interact with many celebrities via DM, including Vice Versa, and I won't hesitate to speak out against injustice, regardless of our past interactions. Naira Marley, you were mistaken if you thought I'd stay silent.”

See Iyabo Ojo’s post below:

Reactions as Iyabo Ojo replies Naira Marley

Iyabo Ojo’s reaction to Naira Marley posting the conversation they had in 2021 before Mohbad’s death, raised mixed feelings from Nigerians. Read what some netizens had to say about it:

_iamtiwalade said:

“As long as queen mother no text you say I love you so much. Thanks for all you do for me, and I miss you baby. The nônsense we’re reading here is normal chats from normal soul to abnormal brain. If no be say he want trend again ni, why he go dey post old chat? VDM sha dey push the mumu anyhow. I was surprised. 2021 chats?”

Heissayyid said:

“This is just a simple and normal conversation and I can remember she said it when she was talking about them moh death… so what’s he tryna prove??”

Yeye_moradeyo said:

“What’s the big deal in what he shared that Iyabo reached out to him first like that’s what mtchew. Until Moh forgives him I doubt if his music will rise again. He was awful.”

Kingfresh_krone said:

“You go explain tire 😂.”

Bolarinwakashif wrote:

“But what is d purpose of that chat that naira posted ?”

Itspopolee said:

“Oh that was good of you but as a freedom fighter that you are and having had contact with nairamarley before why didn’t you reach out to hear his side of the story before making conclusions because no video evidence against nairamarley except samlarry.all I see here is a biased mindset.”

Doccydsongbird wrote:

“He should meet us in 2025, we left him behind.”

Keecare wrote:

“Nothing Dey the chat I don’t even understand why he brought it out now … Queen mother nothing do you ❤️.”

Oyinlomodiamond wrote:

“Mama, e pain me as you explain or give this guy attention ooo. E no worth am!!!”

De_prominent_fh said:

“What's special about this chat now? Queen mother will always be a free person to people. It shows how pure her heart is. No arrogant. Always humble. .. Pele brother you go dey okay.😂”

Isioma_yocambel wrote:

“Well detailed🙌That’s why it’s good not to clear or end chats.”

VDM parties with Naira Marley, Zinoleesky

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that VDM replied to critics of a fun video of him with Naira Marley, and Zinoleesky at a nightclub.

Netizens had lashed out at VDM for partying with Naira Marley, as many recalled his involvement in the controversies surrounding the death of his former signee Mohbad.

VDM in a reaction clapped back as he defended his action.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng