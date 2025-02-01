Nigerian singer Naira Marley is back in the news after he finally fired back at his numerous critics on social media

Just recently, some of the singer’s critics heavily blasted people who had started listening to his music again despite him being ‘cancelled’ over Mohbad’s death

Naira Marley fired shots at his critics by bragging about his power and why people decided to gang up against him

Nigerian rapper Azeez Fashola, aka Naira Marley, has heavily blasted his critics on social media after they slammed people listening to his music.

In recent times on the Nigerian social media space, some netizens have come under fire for vibing to the Marlian Music boss’ songs despite cancelling him on social media over the death of his former record label signee, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, aka Mohbad.

Nigerians react as Naira Marley blasts critics dragging his fans.

As Naira Marley’s critics continued to blast him online, the music star finally broke his silence on his official X page.

The Soapy crooner shared a series of tweets where he condemned the people against him.

Naira Marley condemned his critics for slamming fans of his music. He told them to shut their mouths.

Naira Marley asked who said there were no more Marlians. He also claimed that the sign of a person’s power is when many others gang up against them.

He wrote:

“If a group of people team up against you, understand how powerful you are alone, because they do!

“Who said no more Marlians?”

See his tweets below:

Reactions as Naira Marley blasts critics

Naira Marley’s heated words at his critics on social media made the rounds and it drew the reactions of several netizens. Read what some of them had to say about it:

Torrey9lifes said:

“I Love how he handled the whole situation, he doesn’t give 2 fvcks about what y’all think about him 😂😂😂😂.”

Blvkjoxsh said:

“Bro released a nice jam fvck all that shi about many people being against you 😂 Lol.”

Soft_nba wrote:

“U can’t cancel his talent.”

___yaronsupol wrote:

“Waiting I know be say Naira no fit trend like before 😂.”

Rachell_uju wrote:

“Me I sha no listen , they are forcing the song on me.”

Skushi_ex wrote:

“Anytime I open TikTok na I’m back I go first see 😂.”

Ike_chukwu33 said:

“Naira Marley the president, na Marlians they rule the word.”

Xpensive_talka said:

“Nobi them kpai mohbad na why we no go vibe there song.”

Shila0427 said:

“Before Mohbad died and even after Mohbad death I no dey hear him song.”

Samplevic_ wrote:

“Naira Marley can never be cancelled as long as we are alive.”

Naira Marley talks about being blacklisted

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Naira Marley trended online after speaking about being cancelled.

The Marlian Music boss, who was once a celebrity with arguably one of the largest fan bases in the country, started to receive hate online following Mohbad's death.

Over a year after Mohbad’s death, Naira Marley took to his official X page to share a post about the industry cancelling him.

