Amid 2Baba's divorce drama, Yul Edochie has reacted to some people who have been dragging the singer on social media

Yul Edochie, who has been involved in several online dramas since he married a second wife Judy Austin, shared what should happen to 2Baba's critics

Many netizens were not comfortable with Yul Edochie's post and they resorted to criticising him

CHECK OUT! Earn more in 2025. Join a FREE webinar on creating a client-winning copywriting portfolio!

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has made a case for singer Innocent Idibia, aka 2Baba, after he announced his separation from his wife Annie Idibia, adding that he would divorce her.

Yul Edochie comments on 2Baba and Annie Idibia's divorce drama. Image credit: 2Baba/FB @yuledochie

Source: Instagram

Yul said that thunder will deal with anyone calling out the African Queen hitmaker or dragging him for an issue that doesn't concern them.

The movie star's post on Instagram caused uproar as many netizens lambasted him. They assumed that he was pained that his first wife, May Edochie, had traveled out of the country to promote a movie The Waiter, produced by filmmaker and comedian Ayo 'AY' Makun.

After 2Baba shared the news of his 13-year marriage crash on Sunday, January 26, 2025, it caused a buzz on the internet with many people giving their hot takes.

Reacts as Yul Edochie knocks 2Baba's critics

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions as Yul Edochie tackles 2Baba's critics below:

@lennyxb said:

"The man is fuming with anger after spotting his ex-wife May flying first class with AY. Stay calm, joy is coming."

@kwinpeace commented:

"There’s no comparison between you and 2face, carry your cross alone. You give another woman belle while legally married to ur wife. You tried forcing polygamy on her and she refused, since then u never rest. Atleast 2face did de right thing by divorcing her first. May moved on a long time ago, infact she’s in UK🇬🇧 for movie premiere. We are busy please.

@mayerblessing said:

"Coming from someone who is already tired of himself."

@queen_may_royal_bellator reacted:

"Nothing wey anybody wan tell me. Yul never move on, because till date you still dey try validate your mistake. The outcome of your mistakes shocked you like electricity, you self no believe am. Ndo."

Ossai Success condemns 2baba's divorce timing

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that 2Baba broke the internet after he announced that he was separated from Annie Idibia.

His post triggered a backlash from some Nigerians and a media personality Ossai Ovie Success joined.

Ossai Success said that the timing of the divorce announcement is wrong on 2Baba's part, and he outlined Annie's recent struggles.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng