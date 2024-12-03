VDM has come under criticism over a video of him hanging out with Marlian label boss Naira Marley and Zinoleesky

The social media critic who made headlines for calling out Iyabo Ojo and Mohbad's widow Wunmi was spotted grooving with Naira Marley, who was arrested over his former signee's death.

VDM has since broken his silence as he responded to the critics while stating that Mohbad's case was over

Media personality and critic Martins Vincent Otse, aka Verydarkman (VDM), has responded to critics of his fun video of him with singers Azeez Fashola, aka Naira Marley, and Oniyide Azeez, aka Zinoleesky, at a nightclub.

Hours after the video emerged online, numerous netizens took to the media to lash out at VDM for partying with Naira Marley, as many recalled his involvement in the controversies surrounding the death of his former signee Mohbad.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Naira Marley was arrested alongside his associate Sam Larry over Mohbad's death before they were later released.

VDM had also repeatedly lashed out at Iyabo Ojo and Mohbad's widow, Wunmi, over the late singer.

VDM replies critics

The social media influencer, in a post via his Instastory, stated that Mohbad's case was over while stressing that it was people's sentiment over his death that gave people who knew the details surrounding his demise to hide the truth.

VDM, who stated that he wouldn't follow the crowd's judgement, added that he only stands for the truth.

He wrote:

"Mohbad case don end make una no vex, na una sentiment give the real people when know wetin do the boy passage to hide the truth... Just like I warned so it has happened, Mohbad will never get justice. As a ratel I will stand for the real truth, not the crowd truth."

Why VDM dragged Tonto Dikeh

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the critic came for Tonto Dikeh following her statements during the nationwide protest.

Tonto Dikeh had advised Nigerians protesting against hardship in the country to do it peacefully.

This was after she applauded the president on the first day of the #Endbadgovernance protest happening nationwide.

