A new drama may be on the way between Nigerian rapper Azeez Fashola, aka Naira Marley and Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo.

Naira Marley, who recently blasted his critics on social media after they slammed people listening to his music, in a series of posts via his Instastory shared old chats between him and Iyabo from 2021.

In the chat, Iyabo requested Naira Marley's presence at some of her events including her late mother's remembrance party.

Another chat saw Iyabo requesting Naira Marley's assistance to help her adopted son who was into music.

Naira Marley, however, did not give any reason for sharing the old chats.

See screenshots of the chat Naira Marley shared on his Instastory below:

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Iyabo Ojo was among those who called for justice over formerly Marlian singer Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, aka Mohbad's death.

Reactions trail Naira Marley's old chat with Iyabo

Several netizens pointed out the use of 'dear' by Iyabo Ojo while conversing with Naira Marley. Others tagged controversial critic VDM to the post. Read the comments below:

lion_jnr22 said:

"Once you don’t give them chance they become your enemy."

asesimusic reacted:

"She been want use personal beeef ruinn this guy career."

shegunjp wrote:

"Fear women, fear women , fear woman , As the guy no send her, she wan come set him up with mohbad Fear women once again."

allejames8482025 said:

"It’s obvious that iyabo ojo trying to get close to naira marley so as the thing no work she want to spoil her image."

pel_fer_ commented:

"With this clingy conversation, you sure say no be Iyabo toast Paulo for dm? Ok na."

boyemkay reacted:

"Dear? How ? Something is going on somewhere."

ika_frank1 wrote:

"She was so interested in him then."

popular__loner1105

"Vdm are you there?"

VDM parties with Naira Marley, Zinoleesky

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that VDM replied to critics of a fun video of him with Naira Marley, and Zinoleesky at a nightclub.

Netizens had lashed out at VDM for partying with Naira Marley, as many recalled his involvement in the controversies surrounding the death of his former signee Mohbad.

VDM in a reaction clapped back as he defended his action.

