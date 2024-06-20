"Sleep go Leave Quick": Tems Goes Wild, Shares Her Reaction After Beyonce Reached Out to Her
- Singer Tems has gushed over her relationship with American singer Beyoncé and shared how she truly feels
- The Nigerian singer had hung out with Beyoncé for the pre-Grammy event and their video went viral
- While granting an interview, she noted that she has not slept since she got an email from Beyoncé as she anticipates a working relationship with her
Grammy Award winner, Temilade Openiyi, professionally known as Tems, is happy to have linked up with American singer, Beyoncé.
Legit.ng had reported that Tems was with Beyoncé and Jay-Z during the pre-Grammy award event a few months ago.
While granting an interview on 'Is This Seal Taken' with Chinasa Anukam, the 'Me and You' crooner said she has not slept since them.
Tems speaks about relationship
In the course of the interview, singer Tems opened up about her relationship. According to her, the man dating her gets a rare specie of flowers which has pink and other lovely colours in it.
However, there will be a stone at the middle of the flower.
See the post here:
How fans reacted to the post
Reactions have trailed what Tems said about her life and music. Here are some of the comments below:
Tems meets up with Beyonce on Billboard
Legit.ng had reported that female singing sensation, Temilade Openiyi better known as Tems had recorded a ground-breaking record in her impressive career.
She emerged as the only woman along with some American superstars to have made it to the number 1 spot on the billboard hot 100 in 2022.
Nigerians commended her, some of them wondered about her emergence over fellow singer, Tiwa Savage.
