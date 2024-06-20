Singer Tems has gushed over her relationship with American singer Beyoncé and shared how she truly feels

The Nigerian singer had hung out with Beyoncé for the pre-Grammy event and their video went viral

While granting an interview, she noted that she has not slept since she got an email from Beyoncé as she anticipates a working relationship with her

Grammy Award winner, Temilade Openiyi, professionally known as Tems, is happy to have linked up with American singer, Beyoncé.

Legit.ng had reported that Tems was with Beyoncé and Jay-Z during the pre-Grammy award event a few months ago.

While granting an interview on 'Is This Seal Taken' with Chinasa Anukam, the 'Me and You' crooner said she has not slept since them.

Tems speaks about relationship

In the course of the interview, singer Tems opened up about her relationship. According to her, the man dating her gets a rare specie of flowers which has pink and other lovely colours in it.

However, there will be a stone at the middle of the flower.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions have trailed what Tems said about her life and music. Here are some of the comments below:

@olanna112:

"Girrrrrrl, I’ve not slept since."

@wagnar_nlt:

"No oo, I’ve not slept since. Even if na me, them no born sleep well make him catch me."

@mykeslov_furniture1:

"Looking forward to this one. Tems is just so fine."

@_bellajohn:

"Tems is really a character."

@theycallmethelms:

"Two beautiful geminis just yarning can't wait!"

@its_lucious:

"Yaaayy! My favorite response to “dating me is like."

@iam_charlie001:

"Still long."

@_kur.dy:

"Lovett already."

@amarachi.av:

"Whooshhhh."

Tems meets up with Beyonce on Billboard

Legit.ng had reported that female singing sensation, Temilade Openiyi better known as Tems had recorded a ground-breaking record in her impressive career.

She emerged as the only woman along with some American superstars to have made it to the number 1 spot on the billboard hot 100 in 2022.

Nigerians commended her, some of them wondered about her emergence over fellow singer, Tiwa Savage.

