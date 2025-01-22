Gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey was filled with gratitude after he ministered at US president Donald Trump's inauguration

The Jesus Iye hitmaker spoke about what he did after God gave him a stage, and the essence of giving God the glory

Many celebrities and fans of the music minister were grateful to God on his behalf, and they noted that he is a man blessed by God

Nigerian gospel singer, Nathaniel Bassey, has opened up on how his feelings after he ministered at the Presidential Inaugural Prayer Breakfast which ushered in Donald Trump as the 47th president of the United States of America on Monday, January 20, 2025.

The Ebenezer hitmaker said that when God gives one a stage, it is necessary to give it back to Him. He further described himself as a God-helped and God-made man.

Nathaniel Bassey speaks after singing at Donald Trump's inauguration. Image credit: Nathaniel Bassey/FB, @realdonaldtrump

Source: Instagram

Bassey, who is notable for organising Hallelujah Challenge, an online midnight praise and worship programme, thanked Jesus for blessing him so that he can minister at such an occasion.

Fans rejoice with Nathaniel Bassey

After the gospel singer expressed gratitude to God, his colleagues and fans rejoiced with him and congratulated him.

They also admitted that God has been helping him, and they wished him many more outstanding platforms to showcase his gift.

See Nathaniel Bassey's post below:

Reactions to Nathaniel Bassey's ministration for Trump

Check out some of the reactions after Nathaniel Bassey ministered at Trump's inauguration below:

@sonia_uche commented:

"God-helped man and God-made man."

@the_toyosi said:

"NATHANIEL BASSEY! This name is etched in eternity. Congratulations Pastor Nath. Did you cry after? I know myself. I will be wailing in my hotel room and saying, “Who am I LORD? Who am I? Who is my fatheru? Why have you chosen to honour me like this? I celebrate you Pastor Nath."

@stannze wrote:

"A true man of God."

@ccioma stated:

"God-helped and God-made man! Abba, we thank You."

@godbackedguy commented:

"A God helped and a God-backed man indeed."

@atinuke_aliu reacted:

"Thankful to Jesus for using my Big Bro PN’s life as a proof of the integrity of God’s Word. Thank you PN for showing us that it can be achieved in and through Christ. Matthew 6:33."

@faithakinwande_:

"Thank you, LORD for you servant, Pastor Nath."

@itz_oiza noted:

"Father, we return all the glory to you on behalf of your son Pastor Nathaniel."

@kemiajumobi said:

"Thank you, Jesus! No words...Just thanksgiving and glory returning mode we have activated for our brother. Baba we see you, we see your mighty hands. Thank you! ese! nagode! daalu! sọsọñọ."

@godswilloyor reacted:

"Thank you for yielding and being such a profound model. My generation is without excuse."

Nathaniel Bassey arrives Washington for Trump's inauguration

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nathaniel Bassey had shared a clip from his arrival in Washington, D.C, ahead of Donald Trump's inauguration.

Legit.ng recalled reporting that the Nigerian gospel singer would minister in songs at Donald Trump's presidential Inaugural Prayer Breakfast.

The video which showing Nathaniel Bassey's arrival in the United States had stirred excitement among Nigerian Christians.

Source: Legit.ng