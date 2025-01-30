Nigerian actress Etinosa Idemudia is making headlines over her recent comment about a young lady’s skimpy outfit

In a video posted online, the Nollywood star berated the lady for wearing what she described as an indecent attire

Etinosa’s take on the lady’s viral photo raised a series of comments with some netizens blasting the actress

Nigerian actress Etinosa Idemudia is in the news after she condemned a young lady over her revealing outfit.

It all started when an X user posted a photo collage of singer Ayra Starr and upcoming musician, Athena’s outfit while asking netizens to pick sides. Etinosa saw the viral post and made a video to share her thoughts.

Nigerians react as Etinosa Idemudia slams lady over skimpy outfit.

Source: Instagram

While choosing to focus on Athena, Etinosa blasted the young lady. According to the actress, Athena should have decided to go unclad on the streets like a mad person instead of wearing what would showcase the ‘two slippers on her chest’.

Etinosa said in part:

“What is this? How can a girl wear this type of thing? Look at the two slippers on her chest. You for no just kukuma wear top, you go just know say you waka for road nakid like mad person. What is all this? What do you stand to gain?”

The movie star advised the young lady to stop disgracing fellow women. In the caption of her video she wrote:

“I stopped doing commentary videos because I don't like insults but some things are too too much. This sweetheart's outfit is a NO..... Respectfully pls 🙏🏼 love and light.”

See the full video:

Reactions as Etinosa condemns lady’s outfit

The video of Etinosa Idemudia condemning Athena over her skimpy outfit quickly spread on social media and raised hot takes from netizens. Several of them blasted the actress over her harsh words and also reminded her of her past actions, particularly when she went unclad during an Instagram live show.

Read what some of them had to say:

Spicequeencanada said:

“I like it when ppl grow up - adulting 😂.”

E4emmanuel wrote:

“Decency remains priceless. As you were!”

Bignote__ said:

“Did she call her boobies slippers?? Girl please 😒”

Zinnysugar said:

“Call her out cos of her outfit, but don’t bodyshame her.😫 What was that “2 slippers” for?”

Sophy_sophy29 said:

“Etinoss is trying to see if we have forgotten her past. Hahahahaha. Madam we never forget oo.”

Baybee_joyss said:

“Etinosa please keep quiet and mind your business.”

Franysucre said:

“Glad she also knows she messed up at some point and took accountability for it . So like she said don’t act like how she used and just be decent simple!”

Emporium_zee said:

“What... No Etinosa that came on MC Galaxy live that year and gotta popular afterwards?!! Can't be”

I_am_tamasha said:

“The same girl who smoked a cigarette ontop of a Bible??? You lost your opportunity to advice anyone long ago.”

Iam_toyin__ said:

“Mind your business if it isn’t your body. SIMPLE.”

Luvth_eguono said:

“Coming from you 😂😂😂this sounds hilarious.”

Fhavor__kelvin__ said:

“coming from you? Lol, okay.”

Theeghenekels wrote:

“Abeg o, wasn’t she the one that was tipsy and exposed her body on live???”

Amortimi_ wrote:

“You did worse though, well thank God for growth.”

Symplybarbz said:

“Madam were you not the one who went live on Mc galaxy live and we saw your cherries?”

Ewamide_worlds said:

“U wey open bread for live video wan advice person 😂😂😂.”

Esohegracy commented:

“Madam enter house,nor be u tear Bible for live video,na u wan come teach person decency,🤮.”

