Super Eagles player Odion Jude Ighalo's ex-wife Sonia Adesua has caught the attention of netizens with details on reported new relationship

The now-single mum narrated the difficulties she faced while preparing for a presentation and how her new lover came through for her

Not stopping there, Sonia spoke to her fans and followers about the importance of moving on to find love, triggering reactions online

Sonia Adesua, the ex-wife of Super Eagles player Odion Jude Ighalo has appreciated her mystery man after he assisted her with her presentation.

Sonia revealed on her Instagram account that she was nervous and anxious while preparing her PowerPoint for a presentation she had the following day.

Jude Ighalo's ex-wife brags about her new man. Credit: @ighalojude

Source: Instagram

However, a call from her unnamed lover helped to calm her down. According to Sonia, her partner volunteered to assist her gain confidence for the presentation by doing a phone rehearsal.

She went on to say that he also provided her with genuine feedback, which was quite helpful.

Sonia characterised her mystery man as a man who embodied everything she desired in a companion.

"This man represents everything I desire in a partner. Sis, find yourself a loving and supportive partner to stand by you. All of this played a role in my successful presentation today," she wrote in part.

Speaking further on the importance of the call she had with her new man, the woman who earlier tackled the footballer in a chat urged her fans and followers to "find themselves loving and supportive partners."

See her post below:

Odion Ighalo's ex-wife's post catches netizens' attention

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@Lord_of_Nigeria:

"Old cargoes and creativity in imagination. The feeling to convince everyone that men still desire them for a committed relationship could not be farther from the truth. Madan oya rest."

@DatNaijaGuy1:

"Always chasing clouts to be relevant. She's doing all this to fight depression because deep down, she is going through a lot."

@Emmychris290:

"That's what you will say, tomorrow you will come out and say he shows too much love and care and it makes you feel bored."

@Osi_Ose_:

"Lmao for person wey nobody dey toast them just like they fell themselves. Hunger for love won kill am."

@OGNAZti:

"My people always remember that anytime someone shouts at the top of their voices that they have gold in the bag… It’s usually a lie… Cos nobody wey get gold in the bag will like to call attention for security and privacy reasons. In a nutshell… Empty drums = loudest noise."

@f_keystel:

"Congratulations to you dear sis on your successful presentation. Don't forget we will be here to see where your mystery relationship will lead to since you brought it here."

@chimaogba_777:

"Move on woman and stop taunting Ighalo. Are you insinuating that Ighalo wouldn't have been able to help you with academic work or any other form of presentation? Well forgive him and stop being petulant online. It's no use crying over spilt milk."

@smdd150:

"In September 2024, she apologized to him, describing him as a “wonderful man” and expressing gratitude for their shared experiences.|

@tonygbore:

"Like the say, some women don’t care about your sacrifice. They only respect their feelings. Another man go help her put up the entire PPT presentation on another day and she go forget the one wey she rehearses with."

@cryptoavid231:

"Imagination want wound this one."

@ABaba30036:

'There is no man and if there is , he is not whatever she said. This is a woman’s style to get her ex jealous , maybe she don hear ighalo talked about missing her to someone and babe wan pepper him more."

Ighalo’s ex-wife slams peeps

Meanwhile, Nigerian footballer Jude Ighalo’s ex-wife, Sonia, finally reacted to claims of trying to reunite with him.

This came shortly after Sonia praised Ighalo despite many months of dragging him online.

Sonia explained her reasons for leaving the sportsman in the first place as she taunted her critics.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng