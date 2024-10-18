Odion Ighalo's ex-wife Sonia has shocked the internet after she requested asked his account details in order to refund the bride price he paid over her

Sonia has often gone online to express herself, after the couple finally went their separate ways in 2022

In her recent post, she spilled a lot more details about their unresolved issue and the said bride price

Sonia, Jude Ighalo's ex-wife, publicly apologized for her public out cry, only to go back to dragging her estranged husband online.

A recent post by the the mother-of-three startled the internet after she asked to refund the ride price that eh had paid over her.

Reactions as Jude Ighalo's Sonia asks to return her bride price. Credit: @desuwa30, @ighalojude

Source: Instagram

In her post, she recounted how her father had single-handedly catered financially for their traditional wedding. She noted that it has been difficult for her to fully detach herself from him and it always ends up in one issue or another.

Sonia, however, wrote the footballer publicly and requested for his account details so she could refund his N24 bride price.

She wrote:

"Who will help me beg them to send account details to return their bride price???I no do again don turn wahala. On top 24naira wey you pay and my parents eveg give you half of the money make you use am take care of their ONLY daughter na una want still de stress me put???"

See post below:

See how fans reacted to Sonia's post

@manlikezillyy:

"Stay away from pained women."

@anitacey:

"Can they lock her up at this point?"

@iamosebola:

"Spiritual wife better ajeh."

@omoshewa_rhaph:

"At the point I think this woman is Obsessed with the ex husband cos why always write about someone that doesn’t send/see you at all??"

@ebby_gold2:

"U guys don’t understand her wailing, she said she want to return her bride price but they insist her father must be around someone that’s in d US."

@tonia.gram_:

"Now I get her 0bsession. I don visit Jude Ighalo page and the guy fine no be small. See him ‘limps."

@mo_nicarh.brown:

"It is very important as a woman to master the art of DETACHMENT!"

Sonia dishes relationship advice

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Nigerian social media personality Sonia Desuwa shared a comment on her page about men and relationships that sparked massive outrage from netizens.

Sonia, who got divorced from former Super Eagles striker Jude Odion Ighalo, shared why some men should never date outside of their financial capacity.

The real estate mogul's comment was a nugget to men on the type of relationships that are most advisable for them to enter into.

