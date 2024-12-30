Nigerian musician Naira Marley has taken to social media to speak about being blacklisted in the industry

The filmstar who was cancelled by several Nigerians after his ex-signee Mohbad’s death, shed light on his situation

Naira Marley’s post about being cancelled went viral on the internet and raised a series of comments from Nigerians

Nigerian singer Azeez Fashola, aka Naira Marley, is making headlines after speaking about being cancelled.

The Marlian Music boss, who was once a celebrity with arguably one of the largest fan bases in the country, started to receive hate online following the death of his former signee, Oladimeji Ilerioluwa Aloba, aka Mohbad, in September 2023.

Over a year after Mohbad’s death, Naira Marley took to his official X page to share a post about the industry cancelling him.

According to the Soapy crooner, only God can blacklist him. In his words:

“Only God can cancel me.”

See Naira Marley’s tweet below:

Reactions as Naira Marley speaks on being cancelled

Naira Marley’s tweet about being cancelled by Nigerians soon spread on different social media platforms and got people talking. Read some of their comments below:

Sir Freddy said nobody is listening to Naira’s music anymore:

Makana said Naira Marley’s time is in the past:

Tobi Akinbo said Mohbad cancelled the singer even before he died:

Read more comments from Instagram below:

kinglytie_:

“Who else no remember this guy >>>>.”

the_real_watife:

“lol 😂 Who is this one again?”

Dapeterzstudios:

“Well he’s right only God can cancel a man.”

Lilreelex:

“Mugun who dey hear your music before.”

Tush__tush24:

“U wey heaven and earth don cancel 😒.”

patpat_ugwu:

“Who still dey remember this one just dey sale your drugz cos God don cancel you since.”

ayoqaa:

“He won’t come down from heaven. He already sent us to do that.”

An_na_bella11:

“In as much as I don’t support what he did, but this one he said here, he’s actually right, only God can cancel anybody.”

Dunsynn:

“We are also gods on earth, created in his image.”

VDM parties with Naira Marley, Zinoleesky

In other news, Legit.ng reported that media personality and critic Martins Vincent Otse, aka Verydarkman (VDM), responded to critics of a fun video of him with singers Azeez Fashola, aka Naira Marley, and Oniyide Azeez, aka Zinoleesky, at a nightclub.

Hours after the video emerged online, numerous netizens took to the media to lash out at VDM for partying with Naira Marley, as many recalled his involvement in the controversies surrounding the death of his former signee Mohbad.

