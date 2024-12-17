Singer Ayra Starr has often made the news for rocking revealing outfits, and they have become a part of her trademark

The Sabi Girl hitmaker shared her latest look and as expected, she showed off her body in the attire

Ayra Starr also rocked a new hairstyle which got several commendations from social media users

Nigerian singer Oyinkansola Aderibigbe, aka Ayra Starr, was in her usual element as she shared her latest look online.

Ayra Starr dazzles her fans with skimpy outfit and new hairstyle. Image credit: @ayrastarr

The 22-year-old music star wore a skimpy top and bum short which exposed her body. Her skin glowed as she shared different angles of her outfit on short new hairstyle on her Instagram page.

It would not be the first or second time that the Rush crooner would be rocking this kind of outfit. In the past, she has been seen wearing daring apparels that often gets her criticisms online.

The career of the Mavins Records signee has blossomed over the years and she has met with some top personalities including Rihana and Will Smith. Her fans also love her and turn up at her shows.

See Ayra Starr's look in the slides below:

Reactions to Ayra Starr's skimpy outfit and hair

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Ayra Starr's outfit and hairstyle below:

@lillianihuomao:

"Joyce in the background is behaving exactly as expected."

@sharonooja:

"I’m ready to empty my account. Baby girl you fine!!!! Kai!"

@lucky_funds_01:

"You will be the first billionaire in your family, Amen."

@beckidavid_:

"The glow is insane."

@oceeythecreator:

"Raw? Next question.

@pee_porschee:

"This new hairdo is a heart stopper."

@ese_rive_sw:

"Aiiiii those shoes."

slayy.s

"Yes to the hair!

@onlyloye:

"God is good sha. Your look is on fire."

@ayomaff:

"Celestial being certified."

Ayra Star wears 'long' skirt

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Ayra Starr had given some of her fans who always complained about her skimpy outfits something to talk about.

She wore a skirt that was close to her knees, which she combined with a matching crop top that exposed her belly.

Her fans were excited about her look, and some made comments about her skirt, while others spoke about her music.

